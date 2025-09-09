Although it always seems to pass so fast, Girl Scout cookie season is one of my favorite times of the year. And now that Girl Scouts of the USA has an all-new cookie flavor on the way, I’m already looking forward to the 2026 season. That’s right – Girl Scouts of the USA will bring Exploremores, a rich sandwich cookie inspired by rocky road ice cream, to the 2026 lineup. I got an early taste of the newcomer, so stay tuned for my thoughts.

Read on for everything you need to know about the new flavor and the upcoming Girl Scout cookie season!

Is there a new Girl Scout cookie for 2026? Girl Scouts of the USA Yes, there will be a new Girl Scout cookie for 2026, called Exploremores. Drawing direct flavor inspiration from rocky road ice cream, the new flavor packs in notes of chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond, all of which Girl Scouts of the USA notes evoke “the spirit of exploration at the heart of every Girl Scout.” Exploremores will be available nationwide for the 2026 Girl Scout cookie season.

When is Girl Scout cookie season in 2026? Girl Scouts of the USA Girl Scout cookie season is typically recognized nationally from January through April each year, though the exact dates can vary regionally. To find out when Girl Scout cookies are available in your area ahead of the 2026 season, you can visit girlscoutcookies.org or text “Cookies” to 59618 for updates.

What Girl Scout cookies will be available in 2026? Girl Scouts of the USA See the full lineup of Girl Scout cookies available for the 2026 season below. The Toast-Yay! cookies that were sold during the 2025 season will sadly not be available as they were discontinued. The same goes for the famed Raspberry Rally flavor. Adventurefuls

Caramel Chocolate Chip

Samoas / Caramel deLites

Do-si-dos / Peanut Butter Sandwich

NEW! Exploremores

Lemonades

Lemon-Ups

Tagalongs / Peanut Butter Patties

Thin Mints

Toffe-tastic

Trefoils

What do Exploremores taste like? Meredith Holser Based on my experience plowing through an entire sleeve of Exploremores in one sitting (maybe not the healthiest choice, but oh well), the new cookie is undoubtedly chocolatey. Each one has two chocolate sandwich cookies that house a thin layer of slightly marshmallow-y and almond-y creme. I will say I wish that the cookie had more of the creme filling itself – I found the bite somewhat dry and had to pour myself a glass of milk for dipping purposes. Otherwise, I found them quite tasty, hence why I was able to make a whole sleeve vanish. They're no Thin Mints, but I'm still a chocolate lover at heart!

How much do Girl Scout cookies cost? Girl Scouts of the USA Girl Scout cookies can range from $6 to $7 a box, though the exact price point you pay can vary based on where you live. Every purchase you make supports Girl Scouts’ potential to learn and grow through local programming, real-life experiences, and more.

