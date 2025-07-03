See Glen Powell As A Hot Dad In Stephen King's 'The Running Man' Trailer

I'm never mad when I get an update on Glen Powell. Whether he's reuniting with Lewis Pullman and Danny Ramirez, hanging out with Lily James, or supporting Sydney Sweeney. And after a whirlwind run of Top Gun: Maverick, Twisters, and Anyone But You, our favorite Glen is back in The Running Man, a new movie (inspired by the Stephen King novel) that's giving both The Hunger Games and Emma Roberts' Nerve.

Here's everything you need to know about The Running Man, coming to theaters November 7, 2025.

Where can I watch The Running Man? The Running Man is coming to theaters on November 7, 2025. But you can finally watch the trailer right now!

Who's in The Running Man cast? Paramount Pictures The Running Man cast is amazing, and it includes: Glen Powell as Ben Richards

as Ben Richards Josh Brolin as Dan Killian

as Dan Killian Colman Domingo as Bobby Thompson

as Bobby Thompson Lee Pace as Evan McCone

as Evan McCone Jayme Lawson as Sheila Richards

as Sheila Richards Michael Cera as Elton Parrakis

as Elton Parrakis Emilia Jones as Amelia Williams

as Amelia Williams David Zayas as Richard Manuel

as Richard Manuel Katy O'Brian as Laughlin

as Laughlin Daniel Ezra

Karl Glusman

Sean Hayes

William H. Macy

What's The Running Man about? Paramount Pictures The Running Man takes place in a dystopian future (that's really not too far in the future TBH), and it follows the reality competition show of the same name. In the show, Runners have to survive for 30 days to win the ultimate cash prize. But everyday they're hunted by professional assassins...while everything they do is put on national TV. Ben (Glen Powell) will do anything it takes to save his sick daughter, including, apparently, entering the game. But his reluctance and rebellion make him an unexpected favorite — and threat.

Is The Running Man 2025 a remake? Paramount Pictures There is a 1987 adaptation of the book (starring Arnold Schwarzenegger) but it has a lot of differences from the novel. The 2025 movie promises to be more faithful to the text.

Is The Running Man based on Stephen King? Paramount Pictures Yes, The Running Man is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name that released in 1982.

What happens at the end of The Running Man? Paramount Pictures Spoilers for The Running Man!!! After Ben breaks the Running Man show survival record (inspiring insurrection from the lower class all over the country), he takes lead Hunter Evan McCone and civilian Amelia Williams hostage on a plane. Killian offers him the role of lead Hunter — and reveals his wife and daughter have been dead the entire time he's been competing. He accepts the offer before killing McCone and the flight crew, but lets Amelia escape with a parachute after he realizes McCone shot him. He flies the plane into the Games Network headquarters, killing Ben and Killian, and bringing down the competition.

Before you tune into The Running Man, here's A Definitive Ranking Of Every Glen Powell Movie From Twisters To Top Gun.