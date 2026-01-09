Will Timmy take home the win?!
The 83rd Golden Globes Are This Weekend — Here's Everything You Need To Know Beforehand
Who else can’t wait for this year's Golden Globes? As a true movie lover and massive TV buff, I’m always dying to see all my favorite actors come together in one room to celebrate their latest artistic triumphs.
This year, we have a plethora of fascinating nominations, iconic hosts, and surprise performances to look forward to for the big night. If you can’t wait to catch the 2026 award show, look no further. Here’s everything you need to know about the Golden Globes, including the date, time, where to watch — and the nominees for the brand new Best Podcast category!
Scroll to find out everything you need to know about this Sunday's Golden Globe Awards!
When are the Golden Globes in 2026?
Matthew Taplinger/CBS
You can catch the 2026 Golden Globes this Sunday, on January 11 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.
How can you watch the Golden Globes in 2026?
Matthew Taplinger/CBS
Fans can catch the award show live on CBS, the CBS website, or on Paramount+.
Who's hosting the 83rd Annual Golden Globes?
Matthew Taplinger/CBS
Comedian Nikki Glaser will return as the host of the Golden Globes. Glaser hosted the show for the first time in 2025 and blew audiences away with her clever jokes—most notably her Adam Sandler impersonation, which even had him laughing.
Who's presenting at the Golden Globes in 2026?
Matthew Taplinger/CBS
Buckle up, because in 2026 we have some of the most iconic Hollywood stars and musicians presenting at the award show. Presenters include:
- Julia Roberts
- George Clooney
- Snoop Dogg
- Miley Cyrus
- Charli XCX
- Pamela Anderson
- Kevin Hart
- Amanda Seyfried
Now that’s quite a lineup!
Who are the front runners for the 83rd Golden Globes in 2026?
Warner Bros.
This year, One Battle After Another leads the pack for film with nine nominations, and The White Lotus takes the lead for TV with six nominations!
Scroll to see some of the other most exciting nominees in 2026!
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Focus Features
- Eva Victor in Sorry, Baby
- Jennifer Lawrence in Die My Love
- Jessie Buckley in Hamnet
- Julia Roberts in After the Hunt
- Renate Reinsve in Sentimenal Value
- Tessa Thompson in Hedda
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Netflix
- Dwayne Johnson in The Smashing Machine
- Jeremy Allen White if Deliver Me From Nowhere
- Joel Edgerton in Train Dreams
- Michael B. Jordan for Sinners
- Oscar Isaac for Frankenstein
- Wagner Moura in The Secret Agent
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Universal Pictures
- Amanda Seyfried in The Testament of Ann Lee
- Chase Infiniti in One Battle After Another
- Cynthia Erivo in Wicked: For Good
- Emma Stone in Bugonia
- Kate Hudson in Song Sung Blue
- Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
A24
- Ethan Hawke in Blue Moon
- George Clooney in Jay Kelly
- Jesse Plemmons in Bugonia
- Lee Byung-Hun in No Other Choice
- Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another
- Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
A24
- Amy Madigan in Weapons
- Ariana Grande in Wicked: For Good
- Elle Fanning in Sentimental Value
- Emily Blunt in The Smashing Machine
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas in Sentimental Value
- Teyana Taylor in One Battle After Another
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Netflix
- Adam Sandler in Jay Kelly
- Benicio del Toro in One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi in Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal in Hamnet
- Sean Penn in One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård in Sentimental Value
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Warner Bros. Entertainment
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just An Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- The Secret Agent
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Atsushi Nishijima/Focus Features
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Liane Hentscher/HBO
- Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us
- Britt Lower in Severance
- Helen Mirren in MobLand
- Kathy Bates in Matlock
- Keri Russell in The Diplomat
- Rhea Seahorn in Pluribus
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
HBO Max
- Adam Scott in Severance
- Diego Luna in Andor
- Gary Oldman in Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo in Task
- Noah Wyle in The Pitt
- Sterling Brown in Paradise
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Netflix
- Ayo Edebiri in The Bear
- Jean Smart in Hacks
- Jenna Ortega in Wednesday
- Kristen Bell in Nobody Wants This
- Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face
- Selena Gomez in Only Murders In The Building
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Netflix
- Amanda Seyfried in Long Bright River
- Claire Danes in The Beast In Me
- Michelle Williams in Dying For Sex
- Rashida Jones in Black Mirror
- Robin Wright in The Girlfriend
- Sarah Snook in All Her Fault
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Apple TV+
- Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This
- Glen Powell in Chad Powers
- Jeremy Allen White in The Bear
- Martin Short in Only Murders In The Building
- Seth Rogen in The Studio
- Steve Martin in Only Murders In The Building
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
HBO Max
- Aimee Lou Wood in The White Lotus
- Carrie Coon in The White Lotus
- Catherine O'Hara in The Studio
- Erin Doherty in Adolescence
- Hannah Einbinder in Hacks
- Parker Posey in The White Lotus
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Netflix
- Charlie Hunnam in Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Jacob Elordi in The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Jude Law in Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys in The Beast In Me
- Paul Giamatti in Black Mirror
- Stephen Graham in Adolescence
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Apple TV
- Ashley Waters in Adolescence
- Billy Crudup in The Morning Show
- Jason Isaacs in The White Lotus
- Owen Cooper in Adolescence
- Tramell Tillman in Severance
- Walton Goggins in The White Lotus
Best Television Series - Drama
Apple TV
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt
- The White Lotus
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Gilles Mingasson/Disney
- Abbott Elementary
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders In The Building
- The Bear
- The Studio
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Prime Video
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- Black Mirror
- Dying For Sex
- The Beast In Me
- The Girlfriend
Best Podcast
Call Her Daddy
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- Smartless
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- Up First
