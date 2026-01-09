The 83rd Golden Globes Are This Weekend — Here's Everything You Need To Know Beforehand

Who else can’t wait for this year's Golden Globes? As a true movie lover and massive TV buff, I’m always dying to see all my favorite actors come together in one room to celebrate their latest artistic triumphs.

This year, we have a plethora of fascinating nominations, iconic hosts, and surprise performances to look forward to for the big night. If you can’t wait to catch the 2026 award show, look no further. Here’s everything you need to know about the Golden Globes, including the date, time, where to watch — and the nominees for the brand new Best Podcast category!

When are the Golden Globes in 2026? Matthew Taplinger/CBS You can catch the 2026 Golden Globes this Sunday, on January 11 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

How can you watch the Golden Globes in 2026? Matthew Taplinger/CBS Fans can catch the award show live on CBS, the CBS website, or on Paramount+.

Who's hosting the 83rd Annual Golden Globes? Matthew Taplinger/CBS Comedian Nikki Glaser will return as the host of the Golden Globes. Glaser hosted the show for the first time in 2025 and blew audiences away with her clever jokes—most notably her Adam Sandler impersonation, which even had him laughing.

Who's presenting at the Golden Globes in 2026? Matthew Taplinger/CBS Buckle up, because in 2026 we have some of the most iconic Hollywood stars and musicians presenting at the award show. Presenters include: Julia Roberts

George Clooney

Snoop Dogg

Miley Cyrus

Charli XCX

Pamela Anderson

Kevin Hart

Amanda Seyfried Now that’s quite a lineup!

Who are the front runners for the 83rd Golden Globes in 2026? Warner Bros. This year, One Battle After Another leads the pack for film with nine nominations, and The White Lotus takes the lead for TV with six nominations! Scroll to see some of the other most exciting nominees in 2026!

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Focus Features Eva Victor in Sorry, Baby

Jennifer Lawrence in Die My Love

Jessie Buckley in Hamnet

Julia Roberts in After the Hunt

Renate Reinsve in Sentimenal Value

Tessa Thompson in Hedda

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Netflix Dwayne Johnson in The Smashing Machine

Jeremy Allen White if Deliver Me From Nowhere

Joel Edgerton in Train Dreams

Michael B. Jordan for Sinners

Oscar Isaac for Frankenstein

Wagner Moura in The Secret Agent

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Universal Pictures Amanda Seyfried in The Testament of Ann Lee

Chase Infiniti in One Battle After Another

Cynthia Erivo in Wicked: For Good

Emma Stone in Bugonia

Kate Hudson in Song Sung Blue

Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy A24 Ethan Hawke in Blue Moon

George Clooney in Jay Kelly

Jesse Plemmons in Bugonia

Lee Byung-Hun in No Other Choice

Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another

Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture A24 Amy Madigan in Weapons

Ariana Grande in Wicked: For Good

Elle Fanning in Sentimental Value

Emily Blunt in The Smashing Machine

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas in Sentimental Value

Teyana Taylor in One Battle After Another

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture Netflix Adam Sandler in Jay Kelly

Benicio del Toro in One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi in Frankenstein

Paul Mescal in Hamnet

Sean Penn in One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård in Sentimental Value

Best Motion Picture - Drama Warner Bros. Entertainment Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just An Accident

Sentimental Value

Sinners

The Secret Agent

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy Atsushi Nishijima/Focus Features Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama Liane Hentscher/HBO Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us

Britt Lower in Severance

Helen Mirren in MobLand

Kathy Bates in Matlock

Keri Russell in The Diplomat

Rhea Seahorn in Pluribus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama HBO Max Adam Scott in Severance

Diego Luna in Andor

Gary Oldman in Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo in Task

Noah Wyle in The Pitt

Sterling Brown in Paradise

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Netflix Ayo Edebiri in The Bear

Jean Smart in Hacks

Jenna Ortega in Wednesday

Kristen Bell in Nobody Wants This

Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face

Selena Gomez in Only Murders In The Building

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television Netflix Amanda Seyfried in Long Bright River

Claire Danes in The Beast In Me

Michelle Williams in Dying For Sex

Rashida Jones in Black Mirror

Robin Wright in The Girlfriend

Sarah Snook in All Her Fault

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Apple TV+ Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This

Glen Powell in Chad Powers

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear

Martin Short in Only Murders In The Building

Seth Rogen in The Studio

Steve Martin in Only Murders In The Building

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television HBO Max Aimee Lou Wood in The White Lotus

Carrie Coon in The White Lotus

Catherine O'Hara in The Studio

Erin Doherty in Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder in Hacks

Parker Posey in The White Lotus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television Netflix Charlie Hunnam in Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jacob Elordi in The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Jude Law in Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys in The Beast In Me

Paul Giamatti in Black Mirror

Stephen Graham in Adolescence

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television Apple TV Ashley Waters in Adolescence

Billy Crudup in The Morning Show

Jason Isaacs in The White Lotus

Owen Cooper in Adolescence

Tramell Tillman in Severance

Walton Goggins in The White Lotus

Best Television Series - Drama Apple TV Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The Diplomat

The Pitt

The White Lotus

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy Gilles Mingasson/Disney Abbott Elementary

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders In The Building

The Bear

The Studio

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television Prime Video Adolescence

All Her Fault

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

The Beast In Me

The Girlfriend

Best Podcast Call Her Daddy Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Smartless

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Up First

