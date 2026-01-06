'Bridgerton' Exclusive: Hannah Dodd Reveals The Hilarious Truth About The Cast Group Chat

Hannah Dodd says the Bridgerton cast really is just like us — at least when it comes to snacks. In Brit + Co's exclusive interview ahead of Bridgerton season 4 (which premieres on Netflix January 29), the actress spilled on the Bridgerton cast group chat and their favorite way to spend time while on set.

Keep reading for the Bridgerton cast group chat name, their favorite on-set snacks, and how they hang out while filming, thanks to Hannah Dodd!

The Bridgerton cast consistently goes viral on TikTok when they're on set, and those incredible videos are all thanks to one special member of the family. "Florence [Hunt] keeps us busy with TikToks," Hannah Dodd reveals. "Thank goodness one of us in the cast knows how to do that kind of thing. Also, Yerin [Ha]'s great with the TikToks as well." But beyond filming a few funny videos, Hannah also says the cast loves to just enjoy hanging out when they're not in front of the camera. "It's normally coffee and snacks, like we're quite a boring bunch. It's chats and snacks," she says. "We take snack time quite seriously. It's whatever we can get our hands on is, yeah, a lot of chocolate, like too much chocolate for a day. It kind of doesn't count when you're in character."

Liam Daniel/Netflix Not only does Bridgerton season 4 introduce some new characters, but we also see our very first masquerade ball in the series — and the scene was just as surprising to film as it is to watch! "The masquerade ball was so much fun to film because, I don't think all of us knew each other's costumes. So day one of it, we all got to see each other's like big costume reveal, and see what the costume department had like cooked up for each of us," Hannah Dodd reveals. "It was really cool and like relevant to the characters as well. It was so beautiful." You'll have to wait until the season drops on Netflix to see what kind of classical music covers the series includes this time around, but there are a few tracks Hannah would love to hear in the future: "I really want Chappell Roan in there. 'Good Luck, Babe!' or like any of Chapell's music. I also love, there's a song called Francesca. Which I would love to be in the show at some point. Never say never."

Liam Daniel/Netflix And when they're not on set, the Bridgerton cast does keep in touch with a group chat ("I think it's just 'B4' with maybe a bee emoji, I might be making that up"), although the chat might not be as busy now as it is during filming. "We haven't been filming for a while, so it's not been in use for a while," Hannah Dodd admits. "It goes through stages. Luke Newton's quite good at like keeping everybody updated, Emma [Naomi] is as well. Yeah, we go through, we go through phases." "I do voice note," she continues. "I am that person and I know people hate us, but, like, I love a voice note. It's just so much easier and I worry about like texting looking blunt, so at least like when you have a voice note, you know that I'm not mad at you. But I know that people hate us, so I am sorry that I am one of those."

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.