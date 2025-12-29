HBO Max sure knows how to spoil us with its phenomenal content library of movies and TV shows, doesn’t it? The streaming platform is not holding back on the epic entertainment set to be released in 2026, and I am so here for it.

Here are all the exciting new shows, movies, and additional seasons of your faves set to be released to the streaming platform this upcoming January. Who’s ready to bundle up and binge?

Scroll to see what HBO Max shows & movies we're excited about this January!

HBO Max The Pitt (Season 2) — January 8 Whenever my life seems a little too calm and monotonous, I just turn on The Pitt to get a dose of sheer chaos. This is one of the best dramas I’ve seen in ages, and it has me on the edge of my seat the whole way through. The fact that the gripping series is finally returning for a second season this January is pure music to my ears.

HBO Max Industry (Season 4) — January 11 This competitive drama about graduates fighting for a spot at a top London-based investment bank is the best prestige drama since Succession. If you've been missing the series, which concluded in 2023, Industry might be the perfect replacement. The series is more drama-focused than comedy, but the stakes are just as high. Everything from the engaging storylines to the exceptional performances from the ensemble cast is pure television gold.

HBO Max A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms — January 18 Pack your swords, people, because we’re heading back to Westeros. I’m always down to consume any form of Game of Thrones content I can get my hands on, be it the books or the TV shows within the Westeros universe. This is precisely why I’m thrilled that more of George R. R. Martin’s fantasy world will be explored on screen this January. Who else can’t wait?!

A24 The Smashing Machine — January 23 A harrowing athletic film is set to be unleashed on HBO Max this January, and fans aren’t ready for this one. The drama stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as wrestler Mark Kerr, who is also wrestling with his personal life outside the arena. Who’s ready to see the wrestler turned actor tackle his most complex role yet?

A24 If I Had Legs I’d Kick You — January 30 Based on the title alone, you already know this is gonna be a fascinating one. It’s got quite the insane cast: Rose Byrne, A$AP Rocky, Christian Slater, and Conan O’Brien, aka the most unsuspecting ensemble we never knew we needed. It was a major hit at Sundance, and you can finally stream it on HBO Max this January 2026. Wow, you guys. There’s honestly so much gripping content to look forward to this January, and I’m so ready to spend this entire month on the couch to properly binge-watch all this prestige entertainment. Count me in!

Summit Entertainment January 2 House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 249 (HGTV)

Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)

The Cult of the Real Housewife, Season 1 (TLC) January 5 Home Town, Season 10 (HGTV)

Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check (Food Network) January 6 Baking Championship: Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)

Haunted Hospitals, Season 4 (Travel)

The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story (ID) January 7 1000-lb Sisters, Season 8 (TLC)

Moonshiners, Season 15 (Discovery)

Nevada Wild, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

Wildcard Kitchen, Season 3 (Food Network)

“Justice Defenders: Change Inside Prison, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals) January 8 65

Expedition X, Season 11 (Discovery)

My Strange Addiction, Season 7 (TLC)

Neighborhood Watch, Season 1 (HGTV)

The Pitt, Season 2 (Max Original)

Real PD: Kansas City: Death Before Dishonor (ID)

Ugliest House in America, Season 7 (HGTV) January 9 House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 206 (HGTV)

HBO Max January 11 Industry, Season 4 (HBO Original)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 10 (OWN)

Maxxed Out, Season1 (OWN)

Totally Spies, Season 7B

Unexplained: Caught on Camera, Season 4 (Travel) January 12 Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Season 3 (Adult Swim) January 13 People Magazine Investigates, Season 9 (ID)

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, Season 6 (Discovery)

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings: The Great Eight, Season 2 (Discovery)

The Curious Case of… Season 2 (ID) January 14 Evil Lives Here, Season 19 (ID)

Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger, Season 1 (ID)

Suddenly Amish, Season 1 (TLC) January 15 Hot Rod Garage, Season 12 January 16 House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 250 (HGTV) January 18 A Knight in the Making, Season 1 (HBO)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Mathieu Bitton/HBO Max January 20 Street Outlaws: Locals Only, Season 2 (Discovery) January 22 Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! (HBO Original) January 23 My Haunted Hometown, Season 1 (Travel)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 24 (HBO Original)

The Smashing Machine (A24) January 25 Have I Got News For You, Season 4 (CNN Originals) January 27 33 Photos from the Ghetto (HBO Original) January 29 Beat Bobby Flay, Season 40 (Food Network) January 30 If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24) January 31 I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not (CNN Films)

