Meet Hallmark's 'When Calls The Heart' Spinoff Cast — Including Your Favorite 'One Tree Hill' Star

When Calls The Heart lovers are in for a treat: a brand new spinoff called Hope Valley: 1874 is coming to Hallmark+, and it's going to take us to a Hope Valley we've never seen before. We'll get acquainted with faces (like One Tree Hill's Bethany Joy Lenz) and stories that take place before the disaster that introduces us to the town in the first episode of WCTH. And if this new romantic Western show gets you in the mood to rewatch When Hope Calls (again), well then that's just the cherry on top.

Here's everything you need to know about Hope Valley: 1874, coming to Hallmark+ soon.

Who's in the Hope Valley: 1874 cast? Hallmark Media The Hope Valley: 1874 cast includes: Bethany Joy Lenz

Benjamin Ayres

Jill Hennessy

Roan Curtis

Lachlan Quarmby

What is Hope Valley: 1874 about? Sergio Garcia The new show follows Rebecca Clarke (One Tree Hill's Bethany Joy Lenz), who embarks on an epic journey with her 11-year-old daughter from Chicago to Western Canada. But after an accident leaves her without a wagon, Rebecca finds herself relying on Tom (Benjamin Ayres), a rancher who also happens to be a handsome bachelor. “Despite Rebecca’s best intentions to remain unattached, the future she dreams of for her and her daughter, along with the people she meets in this fledgling town – including the guarded Tom and tenacious pioneer woman Hattie Quinn (Hennessy) – ultimately compel her to put down roots and make a fresh start," says the press release. “Hope Valley: 1874 gives us a wonderful opportunity to further explore the universe of When Calls the Heart and build a deeper world around this show for our devoted fans, who have helped make it one of the most successful and enduring series on television today,” Michelle Vicary, Hallmark Media's Head of Programming, adds. "We’re excited for the Hearties to join us as we tell this rich origin story filled with the kind of heart, community and hope they know and love.”

Where can I watch Hope Valley: 1874? Hallmark Media Hope Valley: 1874 is coming to Hallmark+ in March 2026.

How many episodes are in the show? Hallmark Media Hope Valley: 1874 will have 8 episodes total (at least, the first season will!).

Where is Hope Valley: 1874 being filmed? Hallmark Media The When Calls The Heart prequel began filming the week of December 15 in Vancouver, Canada.

Stay tuned for more news on Hope Valley: 1874 and subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for more updates on all your favorite romance TV shows.

This post has been updated.