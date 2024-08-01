IKEA Fall Decor Just Dropped And Now We're Craving All The Pumpkin Spice
Sweater season is nearly here and we're (almost) ready for it, especially the decorating and hosting part (festive fall cocktails by the fire, anyone?). IKEA just dropped its new fall and Halloween collections filled with entertaining essentials and fun ghost-and-goblin decor, which means now's the time to get your fall decor haul with a Scandi twist. IKEA's also releasing its MITTZON office collection, which we previewed last spring. Check out more home decor news coming from IKEA this month before you make the trek this season.
IKEA
HÖSTAGILLE
The HÖSTAGILLE collection, available August 1, features home textiles in warm autumnal colors, affordable seasonal home decor like scented candles, and elevated kitchen essentials perfect for your next fall gathering. This pie plate is just $13. Score two of the orange dish towels for $4!
IKEA
This pumpkin bowl in brown glass is perfect for holding small things like your favorite Halloween candy.
IKEA
A $5 cushion cover and a cotton throw turns your summer home into a warm and cozy fall retreat instantly.
IKEA
IKEA tealights get a Halloween makeover for a spooky table setting.
IKEA
What's a scary Halloween without a dramatic candlebra?
IKEA
Serve up your best recipes in style in a large baking dish, ideal for gratins and roasts.
IKEA
My daughter is obsessed with bats and will love this bat cushion cover!
IKEA
KUSTFRYR Collection
Celebrate the spookiest time of the year with a Scandi vibe. Find festive lighting and decor, affordable trick-or-treat bags, and modern serving pieces in the new KUSTFRYR collection.
IKEA
Get in the Halloween mood with these B&W festive pillows.
IKEA
Light up your home during shorter days with LED string lights and forest-scene tealight holder.
IKEA
MITTZON Collection
MITTZON, an 85-piece office collection, is perfect for the small business or WFHer. It's designed to keep the office quiet with products that absorb and block sound, keep distractions at bay, and offer much-needed privacy. Find foldable desks, adjustable standing desks, acoustic screens, and more.
IKEA
HATTÅSEN Bedside Table
Find colorful pieces too for the home this fall, like this decorative side table in playful pink. It's compact, lightweight and you can move around the house for different uses.
IKEA
IKEA PS 1995 clock
Also, check out the IKEA PS 1995 clock, which can hang on the wall or sit on a shelf. Open the front and store small trinket. Kids will love it!
IKEA
IKEA PS 2014 Pendant lamp
The IKEA PS 2014 pendant lamp won the international design competition's Red Dot Award. You can change its shape and intensity of light by simply pulling its strings.
BADRING Smart Sensors Collection
Finally, the BADRING smart sensors collection is available now so you can have a smart home on a budget. This include the Badring Water Leak Sensor, which will let you know if you have, well, a water leak before it's too late.
Subscribe to our newsletter more home decor inspo!
Lead image via IKEA
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.