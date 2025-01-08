No! Jessica Alba Splits From Husband Of 16 Years, Cash Warren
After almost 17 years of marriage, Jessica Alba just officially split from her husband, Cash Warren. TMZ reported that the actress and film producer have been separated for a while now, and this article seems to make everything even more official. Here's everything we know so far about the breakup — including how long it seems like the pair's actually been split up.
On January 8, 2025, sources spilled to TMZ about Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's separation. The sources shared that the couple is allegedly "moving forward" with a divorce, so unfortunately it doesn't seem like this split is a short-term solution.
TMZreported that both Jessica and have gone in public without wedding rings recently — Jessica as recent as the Golden Globes afterparties on January 5, 2025. Apparently, one of the last times the two were spotted publicly was back in November 2024. Outside of that, the couple celebrated their son's birthday at Universal Studios together in January, but it's unclear how official the separation was at that point.
According to PEOPLE, Jessica and Cash got engaged in 2007, after meeting on the set of Fantastic Four back in 2004. They got married and stayed together for 16 years, welcoming three children to their family: Honor (16), Haven (13), and Hayes (7).
Back in 2021, Alba told PEOPLE that they tend to "over-communicate" in order to best support each other and their different needs. She said that they don't have a "secret" to making it work — they "just need to check in with each other."
Whatever happens next, we hope that Jessica, Cash, and their kids are able to find peace and happiness throughout this major transition.
