Justin Baldoni Suggests Blake Lively Direct 'It Ends With Us' Sequel Amid Cast Drama Rumors
It Ends With Us is no stranger to controversy. The book, and its movie adaptation, follows the story of Lily Bloom (played by Blake Lively in the film), who finds herself surviving a domestic violence relationship when she falls in love with Ryle Kincaid (actor & director Justin Baldoni).
Over the last year, the project has created online conversations around everything from Lily's outfits to Brandon Sklenar's (who plays Atlas Corrigan) red carpet anxiety. And the latest chapter in the drama appears to be between Baldoni and Lively.
What happened between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively?
Fans first noticed something seemed off when it was revealed Blake Lively, Brandon Skelnar, Jenny Slate, and Colleen Hoover don't follow Justin Baldoni on Instagram. Baldoni didn't take photos with the cast at the New York City premiere, and he also hasn't done any of the viral press with his costars. Plus, the fact that Baldoni's onscreen sister Jenny Slate dodged a question about him only makes this whole situation more odd.
Internet users are speculating that there's been a creative control struggle between Baldoni and Lively throughout the process, especially now that rumors are swirling Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hope It Ends With Us scores Lively an Oscar nomination. The actress also served as producer and was involved in everything from the script to the inclusion of Taylor Swift's "My Tears Ricochet."
Will Justin Baldoni direct It Starts With Us?
In addition to this video from set, where Lively and Baldoni look like they're in a visionary standoff, Baldoni just revealed he probably won't step back into the role of director if 2022's It Starts With Us is also adapted.
"I think that there are better people for that one," he tells Entertainment Tonight at the August 6 NYC premiere. "I think Blake Lively's ready to direct, that's what I think."
The internet is coming to Baldoni's defense, praising his vulnerable Man Enough podcast, and anIt Ends With Us extra even recounted how kind and attentive he was on set. And while Lively has always been praised as an "unproblematic queen," fans of the book wish official press for the movie centered on domestic violence awareness as much as Baldoni's one-on-one interviews do.
