I recently spent a weekend away in New York City , and aside from noting the best street food spots and hyper-local vintage stores, I was quick to clock what all the city girls were wearing. In true NYC fashion, I was overwhelmed with endless outfit ideas , but when I really zeroed in on shoes , the premier choice was clear: Kitten heels. All of the people I saw going out on the town (dressed to the nines, mind you) topped their ensembles off with the sleek, low-lying shoes, and suddenly, I needed a pair. Since my shoe budget isn’t by any means huge, I tracked down these eight adorable pairs that cost $50 or less. Shop away – I’ll be adding a couple pairs to my cart ASAP.

Scroll on to discover your next favorite pair of kitten heels that won’t break the bank.

Amazon Cushionaire Madrid Strappy Kitten Heels These fiery red kitten heels are like an elevated version of flip flops, making them a great first style to invest in because they'll feel familiar on the feet.

J.Crew Factory Microsuede Kitten Heels The same thing goes for these leopard print cuties. I especially like these because the pattern will hide any grime or scuffs as you wear 'em over time. Plus, the microsuede material looks oh-so chic.

DSW Circus by Sam Edelman Natalina Sandals These mesh kitten heels come with an eye-catching bow on top that's ideal for adding a bit of pizazz to your outfits. The added bonus with these in particular is your toes will be closed in and protected, too!

DSW Journee Starling Sandals I'm eyeing these kitten heels hard because they're shoppable in such a wide range of colors. Aside from these serene blue hue, they've got a silver metallic, baby pink, sage green, and many more shades stocked. Since they're all available in solid colorways (and aren't as flashy as similar styles), I could also see these working well for any bridesmaid or wedding guest duties.

Nordstrom Rack Wild Diva Lounge Aleena Kitten Heel Pumps These pink pumps scream diva energy. The gold horsebit detail adds the perfect amount of bling without being over-the-top, so you could easily style these for the office for a pinch of color. They're also shoppable in black and brown, both of which are equally cute.

DSW Mix No. 6 Lumna Mary Jane Pumps Oh, these are everything. The skinny straps channel classic Mary Jane details, but the pointed toe and unmissable metallic material make them more modern, especially for hitting the town.

Target Wild Fable Lysandra Gingham Eyelet Kitten Heels These kitten heels are super summery, thanks to the red gingham pattern. Plus, the silver eyelets and bow on the toe give them just enough edge to stand out among the crowd.

Lulus Lulus Soline Lime Satin Slingback Low Heel Sandals These would stun with an all-black outfit this summer. I'd style them either with a black vest + slack set or some capris and a tiny tank.

