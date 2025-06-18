I'm obsessed.
8 Kitten Heels Under $50 For Adorable Summer Outfits
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
I recently spent a weekend away in New York City, and aside from noting the best street food spots and hyper-local vintage stores, I was quick to clock what all the city girls were wearing. In true NYC fashion, I was overwhelmed with endless outfit ideas, but when I really zeroed in on shoes, the premier choice was clear: Kitten heels. All of the people I saw going out on the town (dressed to the nines, mind you) topped their ensembles off with the sleek, low-lying shoes, and suddenly, I needed a pair. Since my shoe budget isn’t by any means huge, I tracked down these eight adorable pairs that cost $50 or less. Shop away – I’ll be adding a couple pairs to my cart ASAP.
Scroll on to discover your next favorite pair of kitten heels that won’t break the bank.
Amazon
Cushionaire Madrid Strappy Kitten Heels
These fiery red kitten heels are like an elevated version of flip flops, making them a great first style to invest in because they'll feel familiar on the feet.
J.Crew Factory Microsuede Kitten Heels
The same thing goes for these leopard print cuties. I especially like these because the pattern will hide any grime or scuffs as you wear 'em over time. Plus, the microsuede material looks oh-so chic.
DSW
Circus by Sam Edelman Natalina Sandals
These mesh kitten heels come with an eye-catching bow on top that's ideal for adding a bit of pizazz to your outfits. The added bonus with these in particular is your toes will be closed in and protected, too!
DSW
Journee Starling Sandals
I'm eyeing these kitten heels hard because they're shoppable in such a wide range of colors. Aside from these serene blue hue, they've got a silver metallic, baby pink, sage green, and many more shades stocked. Since they're all available in solid colorways (and aren't as flashy as similar styles), I could also see these working well for any bridesmaid or wedding guest duties.
Nordstrom Rack
Wild Diva Lounge Aleena Kitten Heel Pumps
These pink pumps scream diva energy. The gold horsebit detail adds the perfect amount of bling without being over-the-top, so you could easily style these for the office for a pinch of color. They're also shoppable in black and brown, both of which are equally cute.
DSW
Mix No. 6 Lumna Mary Jane Pumps
Oh, these are everything. The skinny straps channel classic Mary Jane details, but the pointed toe and unmissable metallic material make them more modern, especially for hitting the town.
Target
Wild Fable Lysandra Gingham Eyelet Kitten Heels
These kitten heels are super summery, thanks to the red gingham pattern. Plus, the silver eyelets and bow on the toe give them just enough edge to stand out among the crowd.
Lulus
Lulus Soline Lime Satin Slingback Low Heel Sandals
These would stun with an all-black outfit this summer. I'd style them either with a black vest + slack set or some capris and a tiny tank.
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more must-have shoes for summer and beyond!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.