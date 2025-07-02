I seriously cannot get enough of Lily James, and I haven't been able to since I saw Cinderella for the first time in 2015. Well good new for other Lily lovers — she has not one but two moves coming out this year! Before we get to bask in the old Hollywood glamour of Finally Dawn, Lily is starring opposite Riz Ahmed in Relay, a brand new thriller coming to theaters next month.

Here's everything you need to know about Lily James & Riz Ahmed's Relay, coming to theaters August 22, 2025.

Where can I watch the Relay movie? Relay comes to theaters August 22, 2025 after its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024. Grab your big bucket of popcorn and your favorite drink and settle in!

Who's in the Relay cast? Bleecker Street Relay has a bunch of stars you'll recognize. Here's the full Relay cast: Riz Ahmed as Tom/Ash

as Tom/Ash Lily James as Sarah Grant

as Sarah Grant Willa Fitzgerald as Rosetti

as Rosetti Matthew Maher as Hoffman

as Hoffman Sam Worthington

Victor Garber

What is the movie Relay about? Vertical Entertainment Relay follows a fixer (Riz Ahmed) who usually has no problem keeping his identity a secret while orchestrating payoffs for big businesses and potential whistleblowers. But everything changes when a woman (Lily James) calls in asking for his protection. The whole idea of Tom helping protect Sarah (even if it's against the rules) is totally reminding me of Glen Powell's Hit Man, while the fact the relationship between Sarah and Tom develops without them actually knowing each other IRL might appeal to 9-1-1 lovers.

Where was Relay filmed? Bleecker Street Filming for Relay began in New York City in April 2023.

Stay tuned for more news on Lily James' upcoming projects and check out The 17 Best Mystery And Thriller Books For All Readers for more!