Everything We Know About Those Live-Action 'Tangled' Cast Rumors — Including If We'll See Lola Tung.

After some delay, we're finally getting a live-action Tangled is finally coming to our screens. The movie has had quite an exciting journey so far; it was originally announced in December 2024, before it was put on an infinite hold in April 2025 until October 2025, when it was announced the movie was back in development.

Rumors that Avantika and Milo Manheim would star in the leading roles went viral in the spring of 2024, with no real, verified report from Disney on who was being considered Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Well, thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, we now know who's in the running for the role.

Here's everything we know about the live-action Tangled cast rumors, and the latest news on the movie!

Who would play Rapunzel in live-action? According to THR, there are a few actresses in the running for Rapunzel: Freya Skye, Sarah Catherine Hook, Teagan Croft, and Olivia-Mai Barrett. Lola Tung was also being considered, but it looks like she wasn't able to test for the role. Meanwhile, the top picks for Flynn Rider are reportedly Milo Manheim and Charlie Gillespie. Mckenna Grace and Mason Thames are also a popular fancast. We don't have an official cast list yet, but keep your eyes peeled. Any of these stars would make for great choices, and I can't wait to see who Disney picks!

Is there going to be a live-action Tangled? Yes, a live-action Tangled is on the way! The movie is in the very early stages of pre-production so we won't see it for quite some time. Considering the live-action Moana is coming in 2026, it would make sense for Tangled to hit screens in 2027.

Where is Tangled filming? THR reports Disney wants to film the movie in the UK starting in June 2026. Stay tuned for a official report.

Subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for more updates on the live-action Tangled, and the other Disney movies coming out!