Win An Apt2B Shopping Spree To Upgrade Your Home For The New Year
We've spent so much time in our homes over the last few years that we've gotten a pretty solid idea of what we like and what we want to change, so consider giving your space a refresh as we go into 2022. While redecorating can feel overwhelming, you don't have to do it alone!
We're teaming up with Apt2B to offer a $2,500 gift card (plus a 30-minute video consultation with B+C founder Brit Morin for interior design advice) so you can give your home a floor-to-ceiling makeover. Keep reading for a peek at some of the home furnishings you can treat yourself to if you win the grand prize. And be sure to enter for a chance to win our New Year, New Room sweeps now!
Aiken Platform Bed ($2,068)
In addition to the fact that this bed doesn't require a box spring, we're head over heels for the solid wood frame and grey fabric headboard. It's a simple yet sophisticated centerpiece for your bedroom that will also let your other decor shine.
Midtown Chest ($1,298)
The four drawers in this chest give you plenty of room for your clothes, and the gold accent on the legs adds some chic detail. Plus the top is glass so you'll never forget which knickknacks are in your top drawer.
Barton Dresser ($1,448)
With six storage drawers, this dresser will help you keep track of all your clothes. The clean lines and tapered legs will add a mid-century edge to your space, and we love that it's wide enough to display your TV, plants, and more.
Binder Leather Bench ($478)
Made from leather and birchwood, use this bench to take your shoes off in the entryway, make extra seating in the kitchen, or read a book on the patio.
Chloe Dresser ($1,598)
Boring dressers be gone! The hunter green and gold of this piece will make a statement and add playful elegance to any room in your home.
Coco Knit Throw ($118)
There's nothing like snuggling up on the couch after a long day, and you can't snuggle up without a blanket! This pick is made from 100% cotton and adds the perfect splash of color.
Debby Floor Lamp ($178)
The gold metal finish on this lamp makes it a chic, understated pick. The vintage bulb will add an extra glow in the evenings.
Geo Yellow Toss Pillow ($49)
What good is a chair or a sofa without a cute throw pillow? No matter the season, this yellow pick will brighten up any room.
Highland Side Table ($428)
The white marble top on this side table takes classy to the next level, and the gold iron frame is just the right amount of glam. Perfect for coffee table books or flowers.
Kalinda Toss Pillow ($78)
This wool and cotton pillow adds the perfect amount of texture and depth to any chair, and the tassels and colors come together for a Southwestern.
Mendes Area Rug ($898)
This rug is 100% wool and hand woven in India. It balances vintage detail with a contemporary feel, meaning that it won't date your space.
Midtown Queen Platform Bed ($1,178)
A solid wood frame makes this bed a sturdy pick that can go in any corner of your room, and the warmth of the wood and gold accents is balanced out by the black powder-coated legs.
Molino Table Lamp ($208)
This lamp is low-key, simple, and so fun! Add some vintage vibes to your side table with its round, open details and marble base.
Oleander Shag Area Rug ($348)
There's nothing like burying your toes in a fuzzy rug when it's cold outside, so add this shag rug to your wishlist. Not only is it cozy, but it's a neutral, meaning it'll go with any kind of decor.
Palmer Upholstered Bed ($2,598)
An upholstered headboard can add dimension and a splash of color (there are 36 shades to pick from!) to your space. The eco-friendly construction and hypoallergenic fabrics are just extra reasons to love it.
Parker Upholstered Bed ($2,548)
With upgrades to a more traditional design, like the curved detail on the headboard, this bed looks great in modern, rustic, or traditional spaces.
Radford Mirror ($858)
The beech wood frame of this mirror gives it a boho, modern look, and the three wooden pegs offer room to hang your jacket or bag without taking up extra floor space.
Rosswood Side Table Set ($388)
This pair of side tables is great for lamps, books, and any decor you want to display. We love that they're on the smaller size because you can easily move it whenever you might need to.
Tatum Upholstered Bed ($1,998)
This bed is made in LA with eco-friendly construction, a solid wood frame, and hypoallergenic fabrics. The clean lines and airy colors make for a bright addition to any room!
Westmont Nightstand ($648)
This classy and elevated nightstand has Mahogany solids and veneers, and the steel base, top bar, and drawer interiors add the perfect attention to detail.
Enter for a chance to win our New Year, New Room giveaway with Apt2B, and stay tuned for our winner announcement!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
TERMS: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. ELIGIBILITY: Must be eighteen (18) or older to win. This Giveaway is open only to individuals who are permanent legal residents of the 47 United States of America (excluding residents of Alaska, Hawaii, Rhode Island, overseas military installations, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, and other U.S. Territories). Ends 1/22/22. WINNER NOTIFICATION: Winner be will be chosen at random on 1/24/2022. Winners will be notified via email. CONDITIONS: Prizes are non-transferable. No cash redemption or substitution will be allowed. Official Rules Here.
