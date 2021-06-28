4 Ways You Can Decorate Like Your Favorite "Gossip Girl" Character
HBO Max is dropping Gossip Girl, a reboot of the original show, on July 8th and we can't stop thinking about it. As a nod to the classic characters we loved (and loathed, depending on what season!), online interior design service Modsy reimagined what their homes would look like in 2021. So before you binge watch the new series in one sitting (don't forget the cocktails!), check out how Alessandra Wood, Modsy's VP of Style, says you can get the OG Gossip Girl characters' style for your space.
Blair and Chuck
This flirty, classic, and vintage design says "Blair" all over it. "For Chuck and Blair, we tried to envision where they are now, which is an Upper East Side townhouse for sure," Wood says. The mix between the French, cool-toned base and dark, metal details are a total fit for B and C. "Combining these two styles in a way that we felt could suit both of their grown-up selves tastes was a fun design challenge."
It's All in the Details:
- A photo of Blair and Serena on Blair's nightstand
- A chic crib in the corner for their growing family
- A luxe dog bed for Chuck's pup
- Photo of Paris on the bookcase
- A photo of Audrey Hepburn in Blair's favorite movie, Breakfast at Tiffany's
Get the Gossip Girl Look
"To speak to Chuck's style, we leaned toward dark metal accents and minimal silhouettes," Wood says. "To capture Blair's more refined style, we painted the room a gray with subtle hints of lavender and incorporated this color into the rug." Don't underestimate the contrast and lightness that upholstery and decor can bring!
Serena and Dan
While Blair and Chuck thrive in the Upper East Side, Serena and Dan would swap it for somewhere more hip and relaxed, like the West Village. "They'd surely be following Instagram design influencers and their space would have a mix of old and new," Wood says. "We looked at the popular California Casual style and incorporated cool-toned oak hardwood floors, high-contrast colors, and comfortable yet polished furniture." With bold pops of color and saturated details, the space is perfect for summer afternoons curled up with your favorite book.
It's All in the Details:
- A reading nook and shelves to house Dan's favorite books, plus a copy of the New Yorker, where his first article was published.
- The Marfa Prada photo is still a favorite of Serena's and incorporated into her dining area.
Get the Gossip Girl Look
"For inspiration, we looked to Serena and Dan's homes growing up and pictured who they'd be today to come up with ideas for what their space might look like," Wood says. "Together, we think they'd lean towards a relaxed feel with a slightly tailored vibe that speaks to both of their backgrounds." Incorporate leather chairs and woven stools for a modern edge, and choose an earthy paint color that will give your space a sense of calm.
Dorota and Vanya
"We were really inspired by the episode where Dorota designs Blair's office at Waldorf Designs," Wood says. "From there, we wanted to define her eclectic style and the color palette for the space." Even though we didn't see much of Dorota's space throughout Gossip Girl, we know she's got a killer decorating style.
It's All in the Details:
- A framed photo of Cindy Lauper (one of Dorota's favorites)
- A famous Polish modern art piece that hangs above the sofa as a nod to her homeland and showcasing her love for art and exceptional taste.
Get the Gossip Girl Look
Pick a bright and vibrant wall color, and match your sofa for a sophisticated look. "Wallpaper is a great way to accent a space that may not have much architectural character on its own," Wood says. Add colors that are complementary (blue and orange, purple and gold) for some drama, and a statement piece that will tie everything together (like a rug). Accent pieces will give your space eye-catching layers and make it feel more upscale.
Jenny
As a fashion designer, Jenny is definitely a trendsetter. "We wanted to create a space that was trend-forward and oh-so-cool but also functions as an office," Wood says. "We designed the space to have a Maximalist vibe with high drama."
It's All in the Details:
- J for Waldorf bag, which was in the series finale and suggests Blair and Jenny now have a professional relationship
- A fashion mannequin to bring her ideas to life
Get the Gossip Girl Look
"The older, cool-girl Jenny chooses a moody dark wall color," Wood said. "Her updated space speaks to her teenage room, with gold accents and a dress form. The pink is swapped out for black and white patterns and gold tones to create a sophisticated yet bold look!" Add in light colors and black and white decor for high contrast, as well as metallic pops for luxury. "These pieces feel like works of art on their own and are the perfect way to spark creativity, as well as create a space to wow clients."
Are you excited to watch the Gossip Girl reboot? Which space is your favorite? DM us on Instagram and let us know!
- Gossip Girls, Here's How to Get Blair Waldorf's Iconic Crystal ... ›
- 18 Blair-Inspired Headbands for Your Gossip Girl Reboot Binge ... ›
- 10 Thoughts You Totally Have When You Re-Watch Gossip Girl ... ›
- 'Gossip Girl' Fashion Trends That Are So 2021 - Brit + Co ›
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!