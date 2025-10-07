Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

I'm still crying.

Madison Bailey Teases "Tragic" 'Outer Banks' Season 5 After Losing JJ

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Oct 07, 2025
I'll never truly recover from the face the Outer Banks season 4 finale killed off Rudy Pankow's JJ — or all the edits I sobbed over in bed in the middle of the night. I wish I was kidding. I'm not. (It was a crazy day even without the episode, okay?). As we approach Outer Banks season 5, the cast has been vocal about how they're processing bringing the story to life one more time, and Madison Bailey (Kiara) just gave us an inside scoop into the feeling of the new episodes.

Here's what Madison Bailey had to say about Outer Banks Season 5 — and the Pogues after JJ's death.

"I will just say that this season, you see a different — I think the whole season is set in a very different tone than previous seasons," she tells Brit + Co. "It's not a secret that we're dealing with a tragic loss and how that shapes our previously-innocent treasure hunting friends is really, you know, it's a thing."

Fans of the show are already preparing to be devastated by the final season as the Pogues go after JJ's father — and killer — to get revenge.

And writer-creator Jonas Pate promises it'll be "bittersweet."

"It's literally senior yeary," he exclusively told Brit + Co. "You're really excited because you're pumped to be doing this work that has meant so much to all of us, but it's also bittersweet because almost every location you go to, you're like 'Oh, we'll never be here again.' So, you know, it's emotional."

But there are sure to be plenty of pleasant surprises along the way, considering the show is known for its escapist, beachy nature. After revealing the cast and crew are "great" and everything is going "good," Madelyn Cline gave us more of a peek behind the curtain.

"We're about 2 and a half months and it's been awesome," she told us. "Everyone's very, very excited and happy, and that's all I will say."

"I'm not saying anything because I tend to spoil," she continued. "I'm tight lipped at this point."

