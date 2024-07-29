Margot Robbie Had The Best Response To Billie Eilish's Hilarious Prank Phone Call
It comes as no surprise that Margot Robbie is a girls' girl. After all, the Barbie actress & producer basically invented the Summer of Girlhood. In a recent interview with Elle, singer Billie Eilish — whose track for the movie, "What Was I Made For?", took home the Oscar for Best Original Song — prank called Margot Robbie, and it only proved how much of a crown straightener Margot is.
Doing a prank call challenge with Elle, Billie Eilish called Margot Robbie (who responded with "How are you, my love?" I'm not crying you are!). After telling Margot that a music video set fell through, Billie got straight the point and asked Margot if she could use the Sims producer's house for the hypothetical shoot.
"I ordinarily would say f—ck yeah, but we are packing up our house tomorrow," Margot says.
And after Billie asks if Margot knows anyone else, she immediately starts brainstorming based on the vibe and the number of extras. Even though it's a crazy question (not to mention super last minute), Margot is more than willing to help Billie out when she needs it! I had no doubt that Margot was the kind of BFF we all need, and this just proves how dependable she really is.
"Prank me anytime," she says. "And also if you ever have a real request like that, feel free to call me."
Now that's what we call friendship!
America Ferrera, who played Gloria in Barbie, also expressed love for Margot Robbie earlier this year, after she didn't receive an Oscar nomination for Lead Actress. “[Margot and Greta Gerwig] are my girls, and I want to see their incredible, amazing work celebrated," she told Deadline in January. "They made history, they set a new bar."
“They not only broke box office records, but made something that resonated around the globe, and the impact of what they made is, and will continue to be felt in our culture," The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress continues. "I think I join a lot of people in wanting to see them acknowledged for that.”
It's official: everybody loves Margot.
