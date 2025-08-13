Meet The Brand New 'Maxton Hall' Season 2 Cast

There's something about opposites attracting — and secret relationships — that never fail to entertain. Whether it's our enduring hope that even the most unexpected connections await us, or it's just the Normal People of it all, TV shows like Maxton Hall continue to enchant viewers. Well, if the end of season 1 left you NEEDING more, don't worry: Maxton Hall season 2 is on its way!

Here's everything we know about Maxton Hall season 2, coming to Prime Video this November.

Is Maxton Hall coming out with a season 2? Prime Video Yes, we're getting a season 2 of Maxton Hall! According to a Prime Video press release, the new installment will adapt Mona Kasten's 2018 book Save You (the second novel in the Maxton Hall book series), and will show how James' family tragedy affects both his own life and his relationship with Ruby. Season 1 follows Maxton Hall scholarship student Ruby, who, after learning about a secret between student Lydia Beaufort and a professor, refuses to be bought off by Lydia's brother James. And it doesn't take long for James and Ruby to form a connection of their own.

How to watch Maxton Hall season 2? Prime Video Maxton Hall season 2 is coming to Prime Video on November 7, 2025.

How many episodes does Maxton Hall season 2 have? Prime Video We don't have an official episode count yet, but considering season 1 had 6 episodes, it's safe to assume season 2 will also have under 10.

Who's in the cast of Maxton Hall? Prime Video Maxton Hall season 2 stars: Damian Hardung as James Beaufort

as James Beaufort Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell

as Ruby Bell Dagny Dewath

Proschat Madani

Anna Lucia Gustmann

Basil Eidenbenz

Laura de Boer

Kiro Ebra

Gina Henkel

Where did they film Maxton Hall? Prime Video Maxton Hall filmed season 2 during the summer of 2024 across Berlin and London.

Is Maxton Hall season 3 coming? Yes, Maxton Hall season 3 is coming to Prime Video soon! Pre-production was announced in June 2025, and I can't wait to see where the story takes us.

This post has been updated.