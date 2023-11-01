This Walmart Black Friday Ad Is Basically A "Mean Girls 3" & We're So Here For It
While most ads have me reaching for the remote to hit skip ASAP, Walmart's new one actually had me hoping it wouldn't end. Walmart's marketing department was not playing around when they created arguably the most iconic Black Friday commercial of all time by bringing together the beloved Mean Girls trio, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert. The mega-retailer had these actresses reprising their roles, only this time as adults! Seriously, it was so fetch.
The commercial felt more like the ultimate Mean Girls reunion than a Black Friday ad, and it was beyond great. Lohan's character, Cady, narrated the entire thing and despite it being less than two minutes, it was jam-packed with references and info. We got to see what the Mean Girls girlies have been up to since their days in high school, and they all are still just like we remember them to be. Cady is a school guidance counselor, Gretchen is a stage mom, and Karen Smith is a weather reporter.
We also got to see a whole new generation of Plastics, as well as revisit some of the 2004 movie's most iconic scenes. Seeing the Burn Book (AKA Walmart deals) get leaked and the performance of "Jingle Bell Rock" was so nostalgic and fun, as was seeing Gretchen try to make "fetch" happen yet again.
Speaking with Variety, Lohan expressed her excitement about joining in on the project. She explained "It was so nice to be back together after all these years. It was great to catch up with everyone." Chabert also enjoyed her time reprising her role, sharing "It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay. It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again after all these years."
Best of all? There's more to come! Each week, a new iteration of the ad will drop and feature a different member of the cast alongside weekly Wednesday social posts. IDK about y'all, but I'm keeping my fingers crossed for a Tina Fey or Rachel McAdams cameo! 🤞