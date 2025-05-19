If you're hoping to score major deals on sandals, sneakers, and everything in between this Memorial Day, you're in luck! Our favorite brands are rolling out some serious savings on must-have shoes for summer. This is the perfect time to refresh your footwear game for less. Since a lot of Memorial Day shoe sales have already started, we say it's worth snagging your dream pairs ASAP!

Scroll on for 8 Memorial Day shoe sales for 2025 that are too good to miss!

Tecovas Tecovas Tecovas The Lynn Boots Tecovas is our go-to destination for western boots. Plus, they just launched flats and sandals crafted using premium, made-to-last leather materials. When: May 23-26 What: Take an additional 20% off all markdowns, plus an increased 20% military discount.

DSW DSW Steve Madden Madrid Sneakers Whether it's a comfy sneaker or dressy heels you're searching for, DSW's got it. When: May 22-26 What: 25% off with code VIPSPECIAL. Starts May 21 for Gold and Elite members, then open to all shoppers on May 22.

Steve Madden Steve Madden Steve Madden Delancy Mary Janes Steve Madden's selection ranges from adorable Mary Janes to going-out boots – and the best part is most of them are on sale for Memorial Day this year! When: Running now What: Markdowns on a wide variety of styles.

Saucony Saucony Saucony Triumph 22 Saucony's running shoes are beyond comfortable. They're one of the only running shoe brands we'll turn to for stable, reliable pairs. When: May 16-28 What: Extra 25% off sale items with code SUMMER25.

Keen Keen Keen Jasper Sneakers Keen's Memorial Day sale is stocked with plenty of hiking sneakers and sandals so you can suit up for all your summer adventures for less! They've also got quite a few kids' and men's styles included in their deals this year. When: Running now What: 25% off select styles.

Rothy's Rothy’s Rothy’s The Max Buckle Mary Jane Rothy's has truly mastered the art of comfortable dress shoes like Mary Janes, ballet flats, and even heels. Made of recycled materials, you can also feel good about your purchase knowing it's helping reduce waste! When: May 21-27 What: 30% off both online and in-store.

Merrell Merrell Merrell Moab 3 Merrell's hiking shoes and boots are unmatched in our opinion, plus tons of their on-sale styles come in stunning colors. No matter what, you can count on them to be comfortable and supportive! When: May 14-28 What: Up to 50% off select styles and 25% off full Moab line.

SeaVees SeaVees SeaVees Miramar Espadrilles From sneakers to slides, SeaVees has the comfiest shoes that will still earn you major style points! When: May 22-26 What: Up to 30% off sitewide, while the Tiburon Trekkers & Women's Acorn Trainers will be 20% off.

