Everywhere I look (ahem, shop), it’s mesh flatsthis, mesh flats that. Whether it’s a cool woven pair or a boundary-pushing jelly design, it’s quite clear that mesh flats were made for warm weather comfort. Seriously – I’m rarely reaching for sneakers or boots in the thick of over-90 degree temperatures and would much rather have a breathable (yet stylish) shoe on-hand to help combat the pesky summer sweats.

There are so many different styles of mesh flats out there, so I’ve pulled together a list of the 8 chicest ones that’ll instantly give your summer looks a boost.

Shop my 8 favorite mesh flats for any summer outfit below!

SeaVees SeaVees Belmond Mules This stunning blue hue is enough to sell me on these mesh flats! It's undeniably eye-catching and perfectly bold to match summer's energy. Imagined with the look of a classic espadrille, you're gonna get some unbeatable breathability with these babies.

Free People Free People Mesh Mania Bow Flats Fitted with an adorable little bow, these all-around mesh flats lend that French girl effect that everyone's loving to any outfit.

Rothy's Rothy's The Espadrille Mary Janes Boasting more of a woven texture, these Mary Jane flats still provide an impressive amount of airflow with each step. They're wonderfully lightweight, too, so you can finally ditch the heavy sneakers and boots for something way more comfortable this summer! Plus, the buckle up top is easily adjustable for your perfect fit.

DSW Kelly & Katie Giselle Mary Jane Flats The embroidered accents on these cuties elevate them to be a bit dressier, so if a polished summer look is what you're searching for, these preppy mesh flats are where it's at! The stark white colorway on this pair is always going to be classy, no matter what you pair 'em with.

Reformation Reformation Bethany Ballet Flats Leopard print is hot right now, and it's only going to heat up even more this summer. Turn heads this season by donning the pattern in this meshy material – it's going to amp up any 'fit, even if it's just a basic white tank paired with vintage denim.

Old Navy Old Navy Mesh Mary Jane Ballet Flats Simple yet oh-so stylish, these Mary Jane flats with a squared toe are quite literally the perfect summer shoe and are sure to complete any look you pull together. You've got the flair of a Mary Jane that's spiced up with the help of breathable mesh – score!

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Mesh Ballet Flats The color on these mesh flats is stunning! Made with no frills, these are easy to slip into and style for whatever you've got going on.

ASOS ASOS Lattitude Jelly Weave Ballet Flats Jelly flats are becoming increasingly popular, and I am here for all the nostalgic vibes. Though styles like these certainly channel the shoes of our childhood, they take on more of a mature look with muted colorways and playful silhouettes.

