'Gossip Girl' Star Michelle Trachtenberg Passed Away At Age 39

In heartbreaking news, actress Michelle Trachtenberg passed away at age 39. According to PEOPLE, the Gossip Girl and Buffy star was declared deceased on February 26, 2025 by EMS. The NYPD told PEOPLE that "criminality is not suspected," however there was no public cause of death announced. Here's what we know about the tragic events.

Everything we know about Michelle Trachtenberg's devastating death:

Jemal Countess/Getty Images On February 26, 2025, sources told the New York Post that Michelle Trachtenberg's mother found her at 1 Columbus Place at around 8:00am. PEOPLEnoted that police received a 911 call at around 8:00am, and made their way to the residential building in NYC. The NYPD said that police found Michelle (described as the "39-year-old female") to be "unconscious and unresponsive." Once EMS arrived and assessed the situation, they officially pronounced her dead at the scene. The New York City Medical Examiner has yet to determine — or at least announce — Michelle's cause of death. According to the New York Post , the Ice Princess actress recently had a liver transplant, and sources told them she died of "natural causes." ABC News also noted that the death could be due to post-transplant complications. NBC reported that Michelle's representative said, "It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time." Michelle is best known for starring in roles such as Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl, as well as Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Other notable roles included Harriet (Harriet the Spy), Maggie (17 Again), Casey Carlyle (Ice Princess), and Jenny (Eurotrip).

Instagram/edwestwick Former Gossip Girlcostar, Ed Westwick (Chuck Bass) posted his condolences for Michelle's passing. He wrote on Instagram, "So sad to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg. Sending prayers 🙏🤍" Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, Gossip Girlco-creators, shared a joint statement about Michelle. "We are deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. Michelle was so funny, kind, and talented," they said. "Her portrayal of Georgina Sparks was an iconic fan favorite, and grew from a one season villain to a beloved character who returned over the course of six seasons. She was a delight to have on set and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with her family." Michelle's former Buffy costars also shared their sympathies for the star's death. James Marsters (Spike) told PEOPLE, "My heart is heavy today. We have lost a beautiful soul. Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny and a very talented person. She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her." 20th Century Fox released a statement saying, "Michelle touched a generation of television fans throughout her career, including in her unforgettable role as the independent and strong-willed Dawn Summers in Buffy." (via NBC) Meanwhile, David Boreanaz (Angel) wrote on his Instagram story, "So very sad …horrible news. RIP and prayers to her and her family."

