Millennials Weigh In On The Comfort Purchases That Are So Worth It – & The Answers Might Surprise You
As I grow older, I’ve come to appreciate the finer things in life. I’m no longer investing in things that don’t truly serve me, especially items that simply won’t last long-term. I’m certainly more particular about the clothes I buy (and even more so the materials they’re made of), and I often have to think twice or thrice before adding some silly little home decor to my cart. These days, I’m more likely to save my hard-earned money for life experiences like vacations and concerts, maintenance items like my car and bike, and a damn good night of dining out.Past these, there are a handful of comfort purchases that are totally worth the money, according to a select group of millennial Redditors under r/Millennials. From luxury skincare products and high-end kitchenware to travel and sleep necessities, I’m truly amused by (and learning a lot from!) their responses to the question: As you’ve aged, what comfort/luxury items have you decided are worth the money?
Arthur Shuraev / PEXELS
1. Nonstop flights.
A few millennials agreed that spending the extra money for nonstop flights is very worth not having any kind of layover that could extend already-long travel days.
“Especially if traveling with children,” one person wrote. “Let The Journey end as quickly as possible.”
Bosch
2. Higher-end appliances.
Higher-end appliances seem popular among this millennial crowd because they have a slimmer chance of going kaput after a few years.
“I don’t want fancy bells and whistles,” one Redditor said. “I want the item to do [its] job and not crap out after 5-6 years.”
“It's the "smart" appliances that crap out quickly,” another person weighed in. “The more unnecessary buttons, the more unnecessary electronics, the more likely there is to be an issue.”
Some responders really love their Bosch appliances, like dishwashers, ovens, and more: “Bosch appliances for life. No frills but will run forever.”
Cottonbro Studio / PEXELS
3. Professional movers.
This one is quite self-explanatory: “Just save yourself the time and pain.” Amen!
Naturepedic EOS Trilux Organic Latex Mattress
Naturepedic
4. A really great mattress and pillows.
Several millennials noted that you’re likely to pay for back pain and other health issues down the line if you don’t invest in a good sleep set-up now. Many users responded that high-quality mattresses and pillows are their #1 ‘worth-it’ splurge.
“You spend 1/3rd of your life in that bed,” one person posted. “And if it's a shit one, it can and will slowly ruin your back and health.”
Sephora
5. Skincare.
Many skincare-focused users said that investing in skincare products that have a positive track record on their skin is also well worth it. Several users’ responses kickstarted a conversation about the best skincare ingredients to look into, especially with aging on the brain: SPF, tretinoin, vitamin C, retinol, and even Botox were mentioned.
A few more products were suggested in the thread were:
Victorinox Grand Maitre Chef's Knife
Amazon
6. Expensive (and sharp) kitchen knives.
A few Redditors said they’ve never once regretted their investment in luxe kitchen knives.
“I have a Victorinox chef’s knife that is my go-to and it was maybe $50 on Amazon. I’ve had it for years,” someone wrote. “Learning to sharpen knives properly is the key.”
“Also, [realizing] you don't need to buy a full knife block,” another person said. “Curating your knives based on the ones you actually [use] in your kitchen.”
Xtrema
7. High-end pots and pans.
Now this is some good advice!
“I find that more money spent on restaurant-quality cookware is worth it because I’m going on 25 years with the same sauce pans, stock pot, and skillets,” one user noted. “Non-stick sucks for everything but eggs and fish, but my cast iron works well enough for that as long as I can pay attention to what I’m doing. Don’t buy sets if you can afford good individual pieces.”
Pok Rie / PEXELS
8. Vacations.
Not only is a vacation one of the most popular comfort purchases among this particular group of millennials, making a vacation last at least one day longer seems to be the move, as it allows ample time for rest and recovery. Sometimes you just really need that extra day to get your mindset straight.
“An extra day off after I get home from my vacation,” someone wrote. “For some reason I need to have a vacation from my vacation before I go back to work.”
9. “Paying for the bougie gym that’s got a sauna, cold plunge, and a good yoga instructor.”
Vlada Karpovich / PEXELS
10. Toilet paper.
It may seem subtle, but paying for higher-quality toilet paper can be a good boost to your everyday routine, according to some Reddit users.
A few commenters also praised the magic of having a bidet: “Best $150 I have ever spent is to [buy a] bidet attachment for my toilet.”
New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v14
New Balance
11. Shoes with good support.
“Cheap out on shoes? Pay for foot problems and back problems,” one Redditor wrote. And they’re not wrong!
I grew up with parents that wouldn’t pay for cheap shoes in hopes the more expensive ones would last much longer, and I’m glad I did. It’s a mindset I’ve adopted as I grow further into adulthood, buying shoes that aren’t only made of durable materials, but provide ample support for my arches.
12. “Anything that makes my body hurt less.”
Sebastian Ervi / PEXELS
13. Sitting closer at concerts.
Standing for hours in the GA section is so exhausting, and I’m tired of pretending it’s not! A few users agreed splurging on the more-expensive sitting arrangements is way better than waking up with foot and back pain. Plus, the view can often be a lot more enjoyable!
“I'm always trying to get to the front for general admission shows, but when seating is involved, I'm committed to paying more to be closer,” one user posted.
Amazon
14. Non-toxic cleaning products.
One user said non-toxic cleaning products are their go-to comfort purchase worth spending regularly on.
“The toxic overload we experience is causing all kinds of endocrine disorders and cancer,” they wrote. “I make a lot of my own, but if I buy:"
15. “I never cheap out on coffee, chocolate or cheese. I’m not buying luxury items, but I will get the highest grade I can get in my regular grocery stores. The cheapest stuff just isn’t worth it.”
