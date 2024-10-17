Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

tom holland and zendaya
Celebrity News

Zendaya's Hilarious Reason A Dance Class With Tom Holland Would "Piss Me Off"

Emily Henry's New Book, 'Great Big Beautiful Life'
Entertainment

'Great Big Beautiful Life' Is "Different" From Emily Henry's Other Books: "Never Been More Nervous."

a couple cooks recipes
Food

4 Perfectly Cozy Recipes To Cook Together With Your Partner

rudy pankow girlfriend elaine siemek
Celebrity News

'Outer Banks' Star Rudy Pankow Just Shut Down Those Viral Breakup Rumors

easy crock pot recipes
Recipes

66 Easy Crock Pot Recipes Perfect For Busy Evenings

best tv show kisses
TV

The 20 Absolute Best TV Kisses Of All Time, Ranked

10 New November Movies We've Been Waiting All Year For
Entertainment

10 New November Movies We've Been Waiting All Year For

sophia bush grey's anatomy season 21
Entertainment

Sophia Bush Officially Scrubs In For 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 21

victoria's secret fashion show
TV

The 5 Best Moments You Missed From Last Night's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

When Is Starbucks Red Cup Day
Food

When Is Starbucks' Red Cup Day?

beginner instant pot recipes like soup, stew, risotto, brisket, and more
Recipes

72 Beginner Instant Pot Recipes For Quick Weeknight Dinners In 2024

new books 2025
Entertainment

38 Most-Anticipated Books Of 2025 We Can’t Wait To Read