Here's When You Can Watch 'My Life With The Walter Boys' Season 2

The Summer I Turned Pretty might be taking over our summer, but My Life With The Walter Boys is going to have a grip on our fall! The show, which first premiered in December of 2023, totally filled the TSITP gap and then some. Because Jackie, Cole, and Alex spend their days on a ranch in Colorado...Ransom Canyon fans, this one's for you!! We just got the best news about My Life With The Walter Boys season 2, so keep reading for the latest news on the show.

Here's everything we know about My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2, coming to Netflix in 2025.

Where can I watch My Life with the Walter Boys season 2? My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 will hit Netflix later this year (presumably the fall or winter considering season 1 premiered in December!)

How many episodes will there be? Netflix We haven't gotten an official episode confirmation quite yet (stay tuned!) but we can expect around 10 episodes since that's how many season 1 had.

Who's in the My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 cast? Netflix The My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 cast includes all your favorites from season 1! Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie

as Jackie Noah LaLonde as Cole

as Cole Ashby Gentry as Alex

as Alex Marc Blucas as George

as George Sarah Rafferty as Katherine

as Katherine Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan

as Nathan Connor Stanhope as Danny

as Danny Johnny Link as Will

as Will Alix West Lefler as Parker

as Parker Jaylan Evans as Skylar

as Skylar Myles Perez as Lee

as Lee Ashley Tavares as Tara

as Tara Dean Petriw as Jordan

as Jordan Isaac Arellanes as Isaac

as Isaac Zoë Soul as Haley

as Benny Ellie O’Brien as Grace

as Grace Kolton Stewart as Dylan

as Dylan Mya Lowe as Kiley

as Kiley Gabrielle Jacinto as Olivia

as Olivia Alisha Newton as Erin

as Erin Jesse Lipscombe as Coach Allen

as Coach Allen Nathaniel Arcand as Mato

as Mato Alex Quijano as Richard

What is My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 about? Netflix Season 1 left off with a major cliffhanger: Jackie left Colorado with her Uncle Richard to return to New York. And we'll have to wait to see how this story resolves! “I love the teenage stories and what we do with those characters," showrunner and executive producer Melanie Halsall said of the Walter family while filming season 1. "But I think we have a lot of potential to tell stories that are intergenerational. I’d love to be able to do more of that in Season 3.” “Jackie’s going through a lot and she has really big dreams and goals, and so I really hope for Jackie that she doesn’t get too off track and doesn’t get too distracted and just remember what she really wants,” Nikki Rodriguez told Deadline. “Ultimately, no one’s gonna look out for you the way that you would. So I think…her choosing herself is really important for people to see, and I kind of applaud Jackie for it to be honest.”

Where was My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 filmed? Chris Large/Netflix My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 filmed in Calgary in Canada, where season 1 was filmed.

Is there a book 2 to My Life with the Walter Boys? Chris Large/Netflix There's no book 2 to base My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 on because author Ali Novak revealed her upcoming sequel book won't influence the show. She said, “none of the content that I am currently writing will be in the second season. They’ve just taken different directions. Still all the same characters that we love.”

Will there be a season 3 of My Life with the Walter Boys? Netflix Yes, My Life With the Walter Boys season 3 is coming to Netflix, and it's coming in 2026! I love getting a new season of a show every year so this makes 2026 even more exciting than it already was. ;) “We’ve got a lot of things to do,” showrunner and executive producer Melanie Halsall teased in May.

