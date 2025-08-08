'My Life With The Walter Boys' Season 3 Is Now Filming! Here's When To Expect New Episodes.

My Life With The Walter Boys season 2 is coming to Netflix this year, but we don't have to worry about any unresolved cliffhangers or unanswered questions (at least, not too many). That's right, My Life With The Walter Boys season 3 is already on its way! And you know what they say: good things come in threes. Here's the latest update on the show.

Here's everything we know about My Life With The Walter Boys season 3, coming to Netflix in 2026.

Will there be another season of My Life with the Walter Boys? Netflix Yes, My Life With The Walter Boys season 3 is coming! The third season will debut on Netflix in 2026. “We’ve got a lot of things to do,” showrunner & executive producer Melanie Halsall told Tudum. The cast confirmed they'd entered production on August 7, and considering season 2 filmed in July 2024 ahead of its August 2025 release, we could see season 3 in September 2026.

Who's in the My Life With The Walter Boys cast? Netflix The cast for season 2 sees all our favorite stars return, and season 3 is sure to feature Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry at the center again. Here's the My Life With The Walter Boys cast for season 2: Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie

as Jackie Noah LaLonde as Cole

as Cole Ashby Gentry as Alex

as Alex Marc Blucas as George

as George Sarah Rafferty as Katherine

as Katherine Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan

as Nathan Connor Stanhope as Danny

as Danny Johnny Link as Will

as Will Alix West Lefler as Parker

as Parker Jaylan Evans as Skylar

as Skylar Myles Perez as Lee

as Lee Ashley Tavares as Tara

as Tara Dean Petriw as Jordan

as Jordan Isaac Arellanes as Isaac

as Isaac Zoë Soul as Haley

as Parker Lennix James as Benny

as Benny Ellie O’Brien as Grace

as Grace Kolton Stewart as Dylan

as Dylan Mya Lowe as Kiley

as Kiley Gabrielle Jacinto as Olivia

as Olivia Alisha Newton as Erin

as Erin Jesse Lipscombe as Coach Allen

as Coach Allen Nathaniel Arcand as Mato

as Mato Alex Quijano as Richard

What's My Life With the Walter Boys season 3 about? Netflix We don't have much plot info yet (we need season 2 first!), but we do know Melanie Halsall wants to tell multiple stories within the show. “I love the teenage stories and what we do with those characters," she told Tudum. "But I think we have a lot of potential to tell stories that are intergenerational. I’d love to be able to do more of that in Season 3.” And I can't wait to see the cast continue to bond — both onscreen and off. "We got deep," Noah exclusively told Brit + Co over Zoom ahead of season 1. "Nothing says bonding like goofing off," Ashby said. "I think it's easy to become a family when you include a little bit of that." "There's so many topics that the show covers," Nikki added. "Love, loss, grief, family, and chosen family, and I feel like those are all topics we've all experienced and can connect to."

Does Jackie end up with Cole or Alex? Netflix Major spoilers!! Jackie ends up with Cole at the end of the story...kind of. After she breaks up with Alex and kisses Cole, she moves to NYC and the story is left kind of open-ended with a major tease that she'll get together with Cole in the end.

Has My Life with the Walter Boys started filming? Chris Large/Netflix My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 hasn't started filming, but season 2 has finished filming! Production wrapped in Calgary in Alberta, Canada in November 2024.

This post has been updated.