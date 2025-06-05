My Life With The Walter Boys season 2 is coming to Netflix this year, but we don't have to worry about any unresolved cliffhangers or unanswered questions (at least, not too many). That's right, My Life With The Walter Boys season 3 is already on its way! And you know what they say: good things come in threes. Here's the latest update on the show!

Yes, My Life With The Walter Boys season 3 is coming! The third season will debut on Netflix in 2026. “We’ve got a lot of things to do,” showrunner & executive producer Melanie Halsall told Tudum .

The cast for season 2 sees all our favorite stars return, and season 3 is sure to feature Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry at the center again. Here's the My Life With The Walter Boys cast for season 2:

What's My Life With the Walter Boys season 3 about?

Netflix

We don't have much plot info yet (we need season 2 first!), but we do know Melanie Halsall wants to tell multiple stories within the show. “I love the teenage stories and what we do with those characters," she told Tudum. "But I think we have a lot of potential to tell stories that are intergenerational. I’d love to be able to do more of that in Season 3.”

And I can't wait to see the cast continue to bond — both onscreen and off. "We got deep," Noah exclusively told Brit + Co over Zoom ahead of season 1.

"Nothing says bonding like goofing off," Ashby said. "I think it's easy to become a family when you include a little bit of that."

"There's so many topics that the show covers," Nikki added. "Love, loss, grief, family, and chosen family, and I feel like those are all topics we've all experienced and can connect to."