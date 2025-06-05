Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

'My Life With The Walter Boys' Season 3 Is Already On Its Way!

'My Life With The Walter Boys' Season 3 netflix show
Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jun 05, 2025
Entertainment Editor

My Life With The Walter Boys season 2 is coming to Netflix this year, but we don't have to worry about any unresolved cliffhangers or unanswered questions (at least, not too many). That's right, My Life With The Walter Boys season 3 is already on its way! And you know what they say: good things come in threes. Here's the latest update on the show!

Here's everything we know about My Life With The Walter Boys season 3, coming to Netflix in 2026.

Will there be another season of My Life with the Walter Boys?

My life with the walter boys season 3 release date

Netflix

Yes, My Life With The Walter Boys season 3 is coming! The third season will debut on Netflix in 2026. “We’ve got a lot of things to do,” showrunner & executive producer Melanie Halsall told Tudum.

Who's in the My Life With The Walter Boys cast?

My Life With The Walter Boys cast

Netflix

The cast for season 2 sees all our favorite stars return, and season 3 is sure to feature Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry at the center again. Here's the My Life With The Walter Boys cast for season 2:

  • Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie
  • Noah LaLonde as Cole
  • Ashby Gentry as Alex
  • Marc Blucas as George
  • Sarah Rafferty as Katherine
  • Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan
  • Connor Stanhope as Danny
  • Johnny Link as Will
  • Alix West Lefler as Parker
  • Jaylan Evans as Skylar
  • Myles Perez as Lee
  • Ashley Tavares as Tara
  • Dean Petriw as Jordan
  • Isaac Arellanes as Isaac
  • Zoë Soul as Haley
  • Alix West Lefler as Parker
  • Lennix James as Benny
  • Ellie O’Brien as Grace
  • Kolton Stewart as Dylan
  • Mya Lowe as Kiley
  • Gabrielle Jacinto as Olivia
  • Alisha Newton as Erin
  • Jesse Lipscombe as Coach Allen
  • Nathaniel Arcand as Mato
  • Alex Quijano as Richard

What's My Life With the Walter Boys season 3 about?

My Life With the Walter Boys netflix

Netflix

We don't have much plot info yet (we need season 2 first!), but we do know Melanie Halsall wants to tell multiple stories within the show. “I love the teenage stories and what we do with those characters," she told Tudum. "But I think we have a lot of potential to tell stories that are intergenerational. I’d love to be able to do more of that in Season 3.”

And I can't wait to see the cast continue to bond — both onscreen and off. "We got deep," Noah exclusively told Brit + Co over Zoom ahead of season 1.

"Nothing says bonding like goofing off," Ashby said. "I think it's easy to become a family when you include a little bit of that."

"There's so many topics that the show covers," Nikki added. "Love, loss, grief, family, and chosen family, and I feel like those are all topics we've all experienced and can connect to."

Does Jackie end up with Cole or Alex?

cole and jackie my life with the walter boys

Netflix

Major spoilers!! Jackie ends up with Cole at the end of the story...kind of. After she breaks up with Alex and kisses Cole, she moves to NYC and the story is left kind of open-ended with a major tease that she'll get together with Cole in the end.

Has My Life with the Walter Boys started filming?

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 filming locations

Chris Large/Netflix

My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 hasn't started filming, but season 2 has finished filming! Production wrapped in Calgary in Alberta, Canada in November 2024.

Follow Brit + Co for the latest My Life with the Walter Boys updates! And check out our interview with the cast on YouTube.

