Everywhere To Get Free Donuts For National Donut Day 2023
Our love for sweet treats knows no bounds. Among cookies, cakes, and ice creams, donuts are far up on our favorite sweets list, meaning June 2, AKA National Donut Day, is a truly sacred holiday. We’re thanking the dessert gods this year as tons of bakeries and coffee shops are offering free (and easily attainable) donut deals – here are the best ones coming at you in 2023!
Dunkin'
Image via Dunkin'
Today, America’s running on *free* Dunkin’. With the purchase of a drink, you can get a free classicDunkin’ donut of your choice. Whether your sugary cravings call for a Strawberry Frosted sprinkled donut or a Boston Kreme ring, this is a can’t-miss deal.
“Friends don’t let friends miss out on free donuts,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’. “This June, we’re rallying donut fans nationwide to end donut FOMO for good. So gather your friends, grab your favorite donut on us when you order your favorite drink, and indulge in the sweet delight of National Donut Day!”
Tim Hortons
Tim Hortons rewards members can unlock a free donut for up to a week after National Donut Day. Here’s exactly *how* to snag your sweet:
- Log in to your Tim Hortons rewards account.
- Activate the free donut offer.
- Purchase a donut to get the FREE donut offer to redeem on your next TH visit!
Shipley Do-Nuts
Get a tasty free glazed donut from Shipley Do-Nuts this National Donut Day with any purchase made at the chain from 5AM to noon. The best part about this deal (aside from the sticky-sweet icing you’ll 100% be licking off your fingertips) is it’s also available online – guests ordering Shiply online can redeem the free offer using code DONUTDAY23.
What’s more is Georgia and Maryland residents donut have to miss out on the free fun – Odenton, MD and Cumming, GA both have newly-founded Shipley locations in each state!
Krispy Kreme
Image via Krispy Kreme
Anyone can get a free donut of their choice from Krispy Kreme on Friday without even having to make a purchase. Among the free flavors are Krispy Kreme’s “Fan Favs,” which include their Banana Pudding Doughnut, Chocolate Kreme Pie Doughnut, Key Lime Pie Doughnut and Strawberries & Kreme Doughnut.
In addition, sweet tooth fanatics can also snag a dozen Original Glazed donuts for just $2 – with the purchase of any dozen.
“Our fans look forward to celebrating National Doughnut Day every year with family, friends and co-workers, and they really enjoy getting their favorite doughnut – any doughnut – for free,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “We look forward to a sweet celebration with everyone Friday at Krispy Kreme shops throughout the country.”
Duck Donuts
Visit Duck Donuts shops in-person this June 2, and receive a free Cinnamon Sugar Donut, no purchase necessary! The chain always promises “warm, delicious, and made to order” servings, and we know this cinnamon-infused one will go deliciously with your A.M. coffee.
Voodoo Donut
Though they’re not offering yummy treats for free this year (cries in donut icing), you can still get a dozen Voodoo Donut Raised Glazed donuts for just $10, which is a steal in our book. The vegan glazed variety is also part of this deal – time to celebrate with our plant-based pals! Just visit any location in Oregon, Washington, Texas, Colorado, California, and Florida to take advantage.
Doughnut Plant
Image via Doughnut Plant
Independent NYC bakery, Doughnut Plant, is giving away free mini cake donuts on Friday in collaboration with Neil Patrick Harris’ ready-to-drink After Hours Espresso Martini. The bakeshop describes this Espresso Martini donut as a “rich mocha mini cake doughnut dipped into a cocktail mix of glazes: vodka, coffee liquor, vanilla and espresso mixed with Valrhona Chocolate & garnished with a sprinkling of ground espresso beans.” We are salivating. Craving. All of the things – just for this flavor.
It’s part of a limited-time offer, available with any purchase on Friday only. We have a hunch they’ll go fast!
Taco Bell
Donuts… at Taco Bell? Well, sort of. The chain’s famous Cinnabon Delights come close enough to *actual* donuts, which is why they’re giving away free 2-packs this Friday. Just curate a stellar Taco Bell order of $20 or more via DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates or GrubHub, add the Delights to your cart, and get them at no cost – but all sugar.
