December doesn't only bring holidays and hot cocoa — we also have a slew of brand new Netflix shows to check out! There's plenty of options across multiple genres so that no matter what kind of TV you prefer, there will definitely be something for you. Go ahead and bookmark this page because these are some shows you simply can't miss.

Here are the 7 best Netflix shows to watch in December 2025.

The Abandons — Stream on Netflix now Netflix This Netflix Western show follows two separate families, led by two very different mothers. They're brought together by a horrible secret and two crimes, and their lives will never be the same. Read up on the insane ending after you've finished binge watching!

Owning Manhattan — Stream on Netflix now Netflix Ryan Serhant is back — and so are all the luxury homes. We're in for some serious drama, considering there are hundreds of millions of dollars on the line.

The Price of Confession — Stream on Netflix now Netflix This Netflix show follows Yun-su, whose life changes forever when her husband is murdered — and she's accused of the crime. Add in the mysterious Mo Eun, who everyone thinks is a witch, and you have a can't-miss thriller.

Man vs. Baby — Stream on Netflix December 11, 2025 Netflix Anyone who's missing the hilarious comedy of Rowan Atikinson will want to tune into this series! His character Trevor takes on a brand new job when no one picks up the school nativity's Baby Jesus, which means the baby is left in Trevor's care.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Season 6 — Stream on Netflix December 16, 2025 Netflix Get a whole new look at your favorite celebrities with the sixth season of David Letterman's Netflix show. This season includes Michael B. Jordan, MrBeast (whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson), and Jason Bateman.

Emily in Paris Season 5 — Stream on Netflix December 18, 2025 Netflix The fifth season of Emily in Paris is coming oh so soon, and this year, we're finding Emily in Rome! There's quite a lot to take in from the new trailer: Gabriel is finally back, Emily's got a bob, and there's some major chemistry between Alfie and Mindy. Oo la la!

Stranger Things Season 5 Part 2 & The Finale — Stream on Netflix December 25, 2025 & December 31, 2025 Netflix Stranger Things is officially coming to a close this month. The next three episodes will drop on Christmas Day before the finale airs on New Year's Eve (both will drop at 8 pm est). We still have so much to discover: what is Vecna's actual plan? How will the party get Holly and Max back into the Rightside Up? Who's going to survive?! Stay tuned to find out.

