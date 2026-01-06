The 5 Best Netflix Shows To Watch In January 2026

Netflix's new shows that are coming in January 2026 include some returning fan favorites (like Bridgerton season 4 — finally!!) and some brand new titles you won't want to miss. I've got the full scoop on all the new Netflix shows you'll want to add to your watchlist to make this month as entertaining as possible.

Here are the best Netflix shows to watch in January 2026, including Bridgerton season 4, Finding Her Edge, and His & Hers.

His & Hers — Stream on Netflix January 8, 2026 Netflix This Netflix show follows Anna (Tessa Thompson), who's drawn back to her hometown after a murder shakes everything up. But she's not the only one trying to get to the bottom of the mystery. Jack Harper (Jon Bernthal) is also on the case, and these two couldn't be more suspicious of each other.

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials — Stream on Netflix January 15, 2026 Netflix Murder mystery lovers will definitely want to tune into Seven Dials, which follows a house party prank gone wrong. And it's up to Lady Eileen Brent (nicknamed "Bundle") to get to the bottom of it all.

Queer Eye Season 21 — Stream on Netflix January 21, 2026 Netflix The final season of this Netflix show brings the Fab 5 (Antoni, Jeremiah, Jonathan, Karamo and Tan) to Washington D.C. as they bring this hit to a close.

Finding Her Edge — Stream on Netflix January 22, 2026 Netflix If you grew up watching Ice Princess, then you definitely need to tune into Finding Her Edge! The story follows an ice skater who pretends to date her skating partner as they train for the World Championship & try to save her family's skating empire. And considering she's still attracted to her old partner, it's also giving a little bit of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Bridgerton Season 4 — Stream Part 1 on Netflix January 29, 2026 Liam Daniel/Netflix The fourth season of Bridgerton centers Benedict (Luke Thompson), who meets a mysterious Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball. He's quite taken with the stranger, and will stop at nothing to figure out who she is...even as he begins to connect with an intriguing woman named Sophie (Yerin Ha).

Which new Netflix show are you most excited for? Let us know on Facebook and subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for even more TV updates!