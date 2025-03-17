10 New Movies Coming In April To Add To Your Calendar ASAP

If you're like me, then you've already added all the new April TV shows to your calendar...and used a highlighter & glitter pens to circle your favorites multiple times. Well grab your pens once again because the calendar isn't complete until you've added these new April movies! As we get closer to the adventure that summer blockbuster season brings (and Jonathan Bailey in Jurassic World: Rebirth, hello!), these spring movies give us the perfect dose of action.

Keep reading for all the new April movies to add to your watchlist in 2025.

Freaky Tales — In Theaters April 4, 2025 Sundance/Lionsgate Stories of "an NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teen punks, neo-Nazis, and a debt collector" converge in 1987 Oakland, according to this April movie's synopsis. And based on the trailer, it's definitely going to be a freaky ride. Freaky Tales hits theaters April 4 and stars Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, Normani, Dominique Thorne, Jack Champion, Ji-young Yoo, Angus Cloud, and Tom Hanks.

A Minecraft Movie — In Theaters April 4, 2025 Warner Bros. Pictures After The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Jack Black is back for another video game adaptation. In A Minecraft Movie, he stars as Steve, an expert crafter who teams up with four misfits trying to get back home. Watch the trailer here. A Minecraft Movie hits theaters April 4 and stars Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen

Sacramento — In Theaters April 11, 2025 Tribeca Film Festival/Vertical In this sunny movie, youthful Rickey convinces his friend Glenn, a family man, to take a break from the real world and go on a California road trip. And if the trailer's any indication, you'll walk out of this movie with a smile on your face. Sacramento hits theaters April 11 and stars Michael Cera, Michael Angarano, Maya Erskine, and Kristen Stewart.

Drop — In Theaters April 11, 2025 Universal Pictures In Drop, Violet's dreamy date with Henry quickly becomes a nightmare when her phone starts pinging with instructions — and the anonymous sender starts threatening her kid. The only problem? The final instruction is to kill Henry. If I'm this nervous watching the trailer, I'll definitely need a big bag of popcorn to see it in theaters! Drop premieres April 11 and stars Meghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar, Violett Beane, Jacob Robinson, Reed Diamond, Gabrielle Ryan, Jeffery Self, Ed Weeks, and Travis Nelson.

Warfare — In Theaters April 11, 2025 A24 All your favorite celebrities are starring in this April movie, which follows a group of Navy SEALs watching American forces move through Iraq and is based on real memories & events. You can watch the trailer now. Warfare hits theaters April 11 and stars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Adain Bradley, Noah Centineo, Evan Holtzman, Henrique Zaga, Joseph Quinn, and Charles Melton.

The Amateur — In Theaters April 11, 2025 20th Century Studios Charlie is a CIA agent who usually stays out of the field. But when his wife is murdered, he jumps into action to exact revenge on the men responsible. The trailer already has me on the edge of my seat! The Amateur premieres April 11 and stars Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, Adrian Martinez, Danny Sapani, and Laurence Fishburne.

The Wedding Banquet — In Theaters April 18, 2025 Luka Cyprian/Bleecker Street When his boyfriend won't commit, Min comes up with a simple proposition: a green-card marriage with Angela to pay for her partner Lee's IVF treatment. But when Min's grandma goes all out with a Korean wedding banquet, things get complicated (well, at least more complicated than they already were). Watch the trailer now! The Wedding Banquet hits theaters April 18 and stars Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone, Kelly Marie Tran, Han Gi-chan, Joan Chen, and Youn Yuh-jung.

Sinners — In Theaters April 18, 2025 Warner Bros. Pictures Twin brothers figure out their future is just as terrifying as their past when they set out for a new life. Watch the horrifying trailer here. Sinners hits theaters April 18 and stars Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, and Delroy Lindo.

Pride & Prejudice — In Theaters April 20, 2025 Focus Features Yep, you read that right — Pride & Prejudice is coming back to theaters! Celebrate the 20th anniversary of this iconic movie, which follows the headstrong Lizzy Bennet, the sharp Mr. Darcy, and their unending love for their families. The romantic trailer just proves this is the blueprint for enemies to lovers. Pride & Prejudice hits theaters again on April 20 and stars Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Brenda Blethyn, Donald Sutherland, Rosamund Pike, Jena Malone, Tom Hollander, Penelope Wilton, and Judi Dench.

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith — In Theaters April 25, 2025 Lucasfilm This is another flick I can't wait to relive in theaters! In the final installment of the Star Wars prequels, Anakin is battling the forces of good and evil as the battle between the Jedi and the Separatists comes to a head. Revenge of the Sith is coming back to theaters April 25 and stars Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Samuel L. Jackson, Christopher Lee, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, and Frank Oz.

Which April movie are you excited to see this month? Tag us on Instagram!