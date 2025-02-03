12 Most-Anticipated New Movies To Watch This Spring

OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 03, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Shake off those winter blues and embrace all things breezy and blooming because spring is coming! Okay, there might be snow outside my window as I type this, but before long these chilly winter afternoons will be replaced by cool breezes and comforting bird calls. But just because things will be warming up doesn't mean we have to stop having cozy movie nights. These new movies are bringing magic, mayhem, and adventure to our 2025 and I'm going to be seated.

Here are the 12 most-anticipated spring movies to watch out for in 2025.

Sinners — In Theaters March 5, 2025

Sinners

Warner Bros. Entertainment

Twin brothers set out to escape their troubled past, but things take a turn for the sinister when they realize their future is just as terrifying.

Sinners hits theaters March 5 and stars Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, and Delroy Lindo.

Mickey 17 — In Theaters March 7, 2025

Mickey 17 robert pattinson new january movies

Warner Bros. Pictures

Mickey Barnes goes on countless life-ending missions after he signs up to be an Expendable. On his quest to colonize the ice world of Niflheim, he's cloned countless times — but, shockingly, nothing really goes wrong until two Mickeys wind up surviving at the same time.

Mickey 17 hits theaters March 7 and stars Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

Opus — In Theaters March 14, 2025

opus ayo edebiri

A24

Ayo Edebiri stars as a writer who gets the invitation of a lifetime to visit a pop star's remote compound. And considering he disappeared 30 years ago, the invitation is definitely intriguing. At least, until she finds herself in the middle of a very alarming turn of events.

Opus hits theaters March 14 and stars Ayo Edebiri, John Malkovich, Juliette Lewis, Murray Bartlett, Amber Midthunder, Stephanie Suganami, Young Mazino, and Tatanka Means.

The Electric State — On Netflix March 14, 2025

the electric state

Netflix

This spring movie is nothing but sci-fi Western vibes, and I'm thrilled. Michelle sets out to find her little brother with the help of a robot and a drifter — and they're in for one crazy adventure.

The Electric State hits Netflix March 14 and stars Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Norman, Giancarlo Esposito, Stanley Tucci, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Hank Azaria, Colman Domingo, and Alan Tudyk.

Bob Trevino Likes It — In Select Theaters March 21, 2025

Bob Trevino Likes It

Roadside Attractions

20-something Lily longs for a family connection, especially after her father suddenly abandons her. When she makes an unexpected connection with a man named Bob Trevino (her dad's name), their small acts of kindness change everything for each other. This spring movie is definitely in the running for "most emotional 2025 movie" — the trailer makes me want to cry!

Bob Trevino Likes It stars Barbie Ferreira, John Leguizamo, French Stewart, Lauren "Lolo" Spencer, and Rachel Bay Jones.

Disney's Live-Action Snow White — In Theaters March 21, 2025

rachel zegler snow white

Disney

Rachel Zegler stars as a reimagined Snow White, who's determined to bring justice to a kingdom oppressed by the Evil Queen. It has the same wonder of the original cartoon, with an added dose of strength. Not to mention it's just beautiful to look at.

Snow White hits theaters March 21 and stars Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, Andrew Burnap, and Ansu Kabia.

Death of a Unicorn — In Theaters March 28, 2025

Death of a Unicorn

A24

After a father-daughter duo accidentally hit a unicorn with their car, the dad's boss becomes obsessed with using the unicorn's healing properties for profit.

Death of a Unicorn hits theaters March 28 and stars Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega, Will Poulter, Téa Leoni, Richard E. Grant, Anthony Carrigan, Sunita Mani, and Jessica Hynes.

Freaky Tales — In Theaters April 4, 2025

freaky tales

Sundance/Lionsgate

Multiple stories converge in this new movie follows "an NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teen punks, neo-Nazis, and a debt collector" in 1987 Oakland, according to the synopsis.

Freaky Tales hits theaters April 4 and stars Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, Normani, Dominique Thorne, Jack Champion, Ji-young Yoo, Angus Cloud, and Tom Hanks.

Warfare — In Theaters April 11, 2025

Warfare

A24

A group of Navy SEALs watches American forces move through Iraq in this spring movie that's based on the memories of the people who were really there.

Warfare hits theaters April 11 and stars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Adain Bradley, Noah Centineo, Evan Holtzman, Henrique Zaga, Joseph Quinn, and Charles Melton.

Thunderbolts* — In Theaters May 2, 2025

yelena belova bucky barnes and the thunderbolts

Marvel Studios

Meet The Avengers' edgy sibling team. In Thunderbolts*, Yelena Belova and Bucky Barnes' group of anti-heroes go rogue when they realize their mission was a setup.

Thunderbolts* hits theaters May 2 and stars Florence Pugh, Geraldine Viswanathan, Lewis Pullman, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning — In Theaters May 23, 2025

Mission: Impossible \u2014 The Final Reckoning

Paramount Pictures

Get ready to witness some crazy new stunts because Tom Cruise returns for one last mission: locate an AI program called The Entity before it falls into the wrong hands. And those stunts include scuba diving and hanging off a plane, no big deal.

Mission: Impossible 8 hits theaters May 23 and stars Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, and Frederick Schmidt.

Lilo & Stitch — In Theaters May 23, 2025

live action lilo and stitch

Walt Disney Studios

This spring movie is already healing my inner child! You know the story: a little girl living in Hawaii wishes for a friend...and gets an buck-wild alien instead.

Lilo & Stitch hits theaters May 23 and stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong, Amy Hill, Kaipo Dudoit, Courtney B. Vance, Tia Carrere, Chris Sanders, Billy Magnussen, and Zach Galifianakis.

