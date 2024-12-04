'90s Stars Lisa Kudrow, Linda Cardellini, & Ray Romano Reunite For Netflix's 'No Good Deed'
Turns out, no good deed goes unpunished, even in house hunting. Netflix's new comedy-drama No Good Deed (from the creator of Dead to Me) premieres on the streamer next week and features some familiar faces from your favorite '90s shows like Friendsand Freaks and Geeks. Buckle up because this is just one of the December TV shows the Brit + Co team already can't stop talking about.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about the No Good Deed release date, cast, and plot.
Is No Good Deed streaming on Netflix?
No Good Deed Release Date
No Good Deed hits Netflix December 12, 2024.
What is No Good Deed about?
No Good Deed Plot
The black comedy follows Lydia and Paul (played by Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano) who list their 1920s Spanish-style villa after they become empty nesters. Three very-interested families begin a quest to be the first to sign on the dotted line, hoping that the beautiful home will fix all their problems. But Paul and Lydia are keeping some secrets of their own — and the fact the home is more dangerous than it looks is just the first on the list.
“We meet [Lisa and Paul] at a little bit of a crossroads — it’s a really interesting time in their lives,” creator Liz Feldman says. “We know they’re about to go through some major changes. They know they’re about to go through some major changes in their [lives]. But they have no idea how major.”
Who's in the cast?
No Good Deed Cast
No Good Deed stars Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano, Linda Cardellini, O-T Fagbenle, Abbi Jacobson, Denis Leary, Poppy Liu, Teyonah Parris, and Luke Wilson.
“Ray is this instantly likable person who carries so much emotional baggage that you know is there, but he’s so good at hiding it,” Liz says, while adding that Lisa "is one of the most wholly unique, surprising, and subversively dark comedians on the planet."
“I felt so excited to be able to work with her in a capacity where she gets to really go deep as Lydia," she continues. We can't wait to see her!
How many episodes of No Good Deed are there?
There will be eight episodes of No Good Deed, and they'll all be available starting December 12. That means you can binge them all in one weekend! Or one sitting ;).
