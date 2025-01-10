Oprah Winfrey's Book Club January Pick Is The Hopeful Self-Improvement Book You've Been Waiting For
Oprah Winfrey's book club is known for having exquisite reading picks, and the book she's chosen for the first month of 2025 is no different. The first week of January has already been challenging to say the least, ushering in loss and despair for some of us. While it's not a total fix, self-improvementbooks can help us get more in tune with ourselves during times like this — and Oprah Winfrey's January book club pick, A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life's Purpose by Eckhart Tolle, is perfect for that.
We think it's an excellent choice since more of us are looking for ways to tap into our inner humanity so we can see a little more patience and empathy.
Here's all the details about Oprah Winfrey's book club pick for January, A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life's Purpose.
In collaboration with Starbucks, Oprah Winfrey shared her January pick, A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life's Purpose on The Oprah Podcast January 7. She and Eckhart Tolle shared a conversation about the concepts in his book while onstage at the Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building. A live audience was in attendance and shared a few laughs as the renowned host and author talked about how we can transform our lives.
You can watch the full podcast episode here!
A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life's Purpose by Eckhart Tolle
Eckhart Tolle is expounding on his teachings in The Power of Now to help us finally stop making "ego-based" decisions. He feels it's time for us to live a life that's not governed by flighty definitions of happiness while also sharing ways we don't have to experience as much as mental or emotional pain.
In a world that feels more divided than ever over every little thing, we think it's a great read for those who are anxious to see a change. As this book proves, the work starts within ourselves.
