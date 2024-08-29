In The 'Outer Banks' Season 4 Trailer, The Pogues Have Everything To Lose
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Nothing has quite topped the magic of Outer Banks season 1. In fact, one of the hottest takes about the show is that the series should have ended with the first season (although that means we wouldn't have gotten the JJ x Kiara kiss in Outer Banks season 3…so I can't be too mad). A lot of that original magic comes from the fact that the Pogues were actually on the Outer Banks instead of traveling to different places around the world.
There's something about it that captured coming of age and discovering new details about your hometown that felt relatable and made me want to explore MY hometown to see what I could find — and not just because I'm actually from the Outer Banks. So, needless to say, when the season 3 ending revealed season 4 would be back on the OBX, I was more than excited to see what wacky adventures John B, Pope, Kie, Sarah, JJ, and Cleo would get into.
If you're wondering, "Is there an Outer Banks season 4 trailer?," wonder no more! Check out the Outer Banks season 4 trailer below for an idea of what to expect when OBX season 4 part 1 drops on Netflix October 10.
Watch The 'Outer Banks' Season 4 Trailer Now
After years of searching, and fighting, the Pogues finally found the gold, which means they can celebrate having a normal life again! But their plans to kick back and relax in “Poguelandia 2.0” are interrupted by some financial troubles — and an offer from Wes Genrette to find Blackbeard's treasure. Now they're in a race against old and new enemies as they have to decide what they're really willing to risk. Because this year, they have everything to lose.
I love seeing our favorite characters back on the beach, gold and all. Plus their own bait, tackle, and charter tour shop to boot! But, like Chase Stokes' John B. says in the Outer Banks season 4 trailer, finding the gold was "just the beginning."
We get a glimpse of everything from JJ and Kiara scuba diving, Pope racing a dirt bike, and Cleo fighting off a bad guy. JJ also throws a punch at whom I can only assume is Rafe after all the drama in Outer Banks season 1 (Do you remember when Rafe and Topper jumped Pope? And then their fight at the movies ended with the entire screen on fire? And then Rafe taunted Kiara?). I was wondering when they'd come to blows again.
Netflix
I also can't wait to see what the treasure hunt looks like this season. The trailer doesn't show off much of the hunt itself, but we're sure to see even more of the Outer Banks than we've seen before. After all, the Blackbeard really did have hiding spots along the North Carolina coast. Who knows what kind of treasure OBX holds!
Check out You Know The 3 Beverage Rule. Here's The 3 TV Show Rule. for more fun TV content, and see the latest news on Madelyn Cline's The Map That Leads to You!
Lead image via Netflix
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!