Surprise! Here's Your First Look At 'Outer Banks' Season 5 — With No Rudy Pankow In Sight!

Outer Banks fans, listen up! Your favorite Kooks and Pogues are back in Charleston as they film one last season of OBX, and it's safe to say everyone's freaking out. (It's me, I'm everyone). It's only been 8 months since we saw John B., Kiara, and the rest of the gang find the Blue Crown in Morocco — and since we said goodbye to JJ — and it won't be long until we return to Kildare County.

Here's everything you need to know about Outer Banks season 5, coming to Netflix soon.

Has OBX 5 started filming? Netflix Yes, Outer Banks season 5 is now filming in Charleston! Netflix dropped this photo of our favorite Pogues (because let's face it, Rafe's a Pogue now) and I can't help but obsess over the color palette here. You might remember when I did a whole deep dive on the Kiara and Sarah's season 2 costumes, so I have to point out that here, Kie's signature jewel tones and Sarah's classic, brighter pastels are still part of a toned-down look for the group overall (maybe to reflect how they're still mourning the loss of JJ?). No matter what, they all look super good together, and it makes me think this last season of the show could look a little more muted visually, compared to the warm, vibrant look of season 4.

Is season 5 of Outer Banks coming out? Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix Yes, Outer Banks season 5 is coming to Netflix soon. I'm hoping they don't release new episodes until spring of 2026. That way it's the perfect summer primer!

Who's in the Outer Banks season 5 cast? Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix The Outer Banks season 5 cast features (almost) all your favorites: Chase Stokes as John B. Routledge

as John B. Routledge Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

as Sarah Cameron Madison Bailey as Kiara Carrera

as Kiara Carrera Carlacia Grant as Cleo

as Cleo Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward

as Pope Heyward Austin North as Topper Thornton

as Topper Thornton Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron

as Rafe Cameron Fiona Palomo as Sofia

Palomo as Sofia J. Anthony Crane as Chandler Groff

as Chandler Groff Cullen Moss as Shoupe

Where is Outer Banks season 5 filming? Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix Outer Banks films in Charleston, and filming for season 5 began in June of 2025. Stay tuned to see if they film anywhere else in the Carolinas!

Why did Rudy Pankow quit Outer Banks? Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix Listen, rumors have been circulating since Outer Banks season 2 that there was a growing rift between Rudy Pankow (who played JJ) and Madison Bailey. "Madison and Kiara, and Rudy and JJ, are two different people," Madison said in a 2020 Entertainment Tonight interview after the relationship started picking up steam. "Let's keep the ships on the show. But as far as the show, I'm all for it." By Outer Banks season 4, JJ and Kiara have been dating for almost 2 years, yet barely react to the other heading into danger — not to mention the fact fans almost immediately clocked Rudy and Madison appear to have used body doubles for a cuddling scene. One DeuxMoi source spilled some serious tea, saying that, "Rudy asked them to write him off because of the drama! Production got mad and they had to refilm episodes," they said. "They filmed episode 10 before the last episodes of the first half & Rudy didn't tell the cast so it threw them off. In the last episode you can see how mad everyone was at Rudy. It's a mess and it pissed off production but they are going to brush it off like it's ‘always been the plan.’” We don't officially know what exactly happened, but fans are convinced Rudy asked to leave the show.

How many episodes are in Outer Banks season 5? Netflix All seasons of Outer Banks so far have had 10 episodes, so we can expect the same from season 5!

Is Outer Banks season 5 the last season? Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix In their official letter "to all Pogues," creators Josh & Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke explain how a photo of teenagers on a beach during a power outage inspired them to create the hit show we've all come to know and love. "From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship," they say in an official letter. "At the time, seven years ago, it seemed impossible that we would really get to tell the whole five season story, but here we are, at the end of our fourth season, still chopping away." "Now, with a little sadness, but also excitement, we're putting Season Four behind us and turning to Season Five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago," they continue. "Season Five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you'll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break."

