EmHen Fans, Rejoice! Here's When 'People We Meet On Vacation' Is Coming To Netflix.

Emily Henry has been at the top of her game for quite a few years now, and she isn't slowing down anytime soon. In addition to a Beach Read movie, Book Lovers movie, and a Funny Story movie, we're getting ANOTHER movie based on her books: People We Meet On Vacation! (Seriously, Em, when do you sleep?)

The movie might take place in the summer, but Emily Henry is really set on making it as cozy as possible. "Nancy Meyers’ writing and directing is lovely, but her sets are what make you want to be inside of that movie," she tells Variety. "Same thing with Nora Ephron — it’s Nora Ephron’s New York, not quite real New York, and it feels so magical and aesthetic. When you have that feeling of the first nip of fall, you want to watch You’ve Got Mail. That’s something they all know I’m really big on.”

Keep reading for the latest news on Emily Henry's People We Meet On Vacation movie.

Where can I watch People We Meet on Vacation? We finally have the People We Meet on Vacation release date! The movie will premiere on January 9, 2026, making it the perfect spot of summer in the middle of a dreary winter!

Who's in the People We Meet On Vacation cast? Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images/Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Prime Video We finally have the cast of People We Meet On Vacation! The movie will star My Lady Jane's Emily Bader as Poppy and The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Tom Blyth as Alex. The news was announced on August 2, 2024, and on September 18, we got more cast members! We're waiting for official confirmation on everyone's roles, but here's the full People We Meet On Vacation cast (and their rumored roles): Emily Bader as Poppy Wright

See Tom Blyth And Emily Bader On The Set Of 'People We Meet On Vacation'! TOM BLYTH AND EMILY BADER AS ALEX AND POPPY IN NEW ORLEANS pic.twitter.com/lX42l5KROK — caro ⭐️ (@stylesgala) October 21, 2024 The very first thing I'm obligated to say here is that I just love a man in a white tee shirt. It's so simple and yet so hot. Anyway — Tom Blyth and Emily Bader were seen filming People We Meet On Vacation around New Orleans, which book fans will remember Alex describes as so hot and humid, it's like "being inside someone’s mouth” (gross, but fair). That totally explains Poppy's wild curls! I'm also digging her '70s disco chic outfit — colorful and kitschy is exactly how I always imagined her and I'm glad to see Netflix doing it justice.

...And See The First Leaks From Set! they really had tom blyth and emily bader recreate the cover for the people we meet on vacation adaption. i’m going to need a minute. pic.twitter.com/zvfhanavbY — caro ⭐️ (@stylesgala) September 27, 2024 I'm losing my mind over these set leaks from People We Meet On Vacation for one very specific reason — Tom Blyth and Emily Bader's are recreating the book cover! It also answers a questions fans have had since the casting was announced: it looks like Emily is keeping her dark hair instead of dying it blonde. And on the first episode of the Bookmarked podcast from Reese's Book Club, we have confirmation that Alex is reading one of the novels from Beach Read's Gus Everett. Meta!!!

What is People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry about? Travis Rupert/Pexels This Emily Henry book follows ex-best friends Poppy and Alex, who used to take a vacation together every summer. That is, until their friendship suffers a serious blow. When Poppy starts feeling stuck in her own life, she reaches back out to Alex and gets him to agree to a final trip. Now, they have one last chance to repair their relationship before it's too late.

Are People We Meet on Vacation done filming? The People We Meet on Vacation movie finished filming in October 2024. The movie filmed around New Orleans and Spain.

Will People We Meet on Vacation become a movie? Amazon Yes, we're getting a People We Meet On Vacation movie! Brett Haley will direct, while Yulin Kuang will write the script. Deadline confirmed the adaptation in October 2022.

Are any other Emily Henry books being made into movies? Amazon Yes! Beach Read, Book Lovers, Happy Place, and Funny Story are also being adapted! These stories have such good relationships, characters, and settings that I cannot wait to see onscreen. I'll go anywhere Emily Henry goes!

Read up on Here's When You Can Read Emily Henry's New Book, Great Big Beautiful Life next.

