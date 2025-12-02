'People We Meet On Vacation' Trailer: Watch Tom Blyth & Emily Bader In Emily Henry's New Movie

The People We Meet On Vacation trailer is finally here and I'm squealing!! Ever since Netflix announced Tom Blyth and Emily Bader would star as Alex and Poppy in Emily Henry's first movie, I've been on the edge of my seat waiting for the first look images, the movie tie-in cover, and now (finally) the trailer. This is definitely going to be one of the defining rom-coms of 2026 — let's get into it!

Here's the one detail you missed in the People We Meet On Vacation trailer, coming to Netflix on January 9, 2026.

Is there a People We Meet On Vacation trailer? Yes, Netflix finally dropped the official trailer for People We Meet On Vacation on December 2 and it totally shows of Emily Bader and Tom Blyth's chemistry. It's clear these two are trying not to fall for each other...and failing.

What's the Emily Henry Easter egg in the People We Meet On Vacation teaser trailer? Well in the trailer, there's a shot that matches the iconic cover of the book, with Alex and Poppy lounging on beach chairs. Alex has a book in his hands but if you look closely, you can see it's an Augustus Everett book — the main character from Emily Henry's Beach Read!

Will People We Meet on Vacation become a movie? Netflix Yes, People We Meet on Vacation is becoming a movie — and it's coming on January 9! Tom Blyth explained that the winter release was just the perfect way to get people in a summer mindset. "It's coming out in January and the idea behind that is Netflix is like, 'At the height of January when people have got the post-Christmas blues, like, you know, what's better than a real heartwarming romance?" he exclusively told Brit + Co. "The book is so romantic and lovely and heartfelt, and it's a great script and I just did my job as an actor and tried to bring Alex to life. But it's a friends to lovers story, that one, so we can all relate to a long, drawn-out romance that's complicated and then eventually comes to fruition, so, yeah, it's just a feel good film."

Who is playing Poppy in People We Meet on Vacation? Netflix The People We Meet on Vacation cast includes: Emily Bader as Poppy Wright

as Poppy Wright Tom Blyth as Alex Nilsen

as Alex Nilsen Jameela Jamil as Swapna Bakshi-Highsmith

as Swapna Bakshi-Highsmith Miles Heizer as David

as David Lucien Laviscount as Trey

as Trey Sarah Catherine Hook as Sarah

as Sarah Alice Lee as Rachel

as Rachel Lukas Gage as Buck

as Buck Tommy Do as Nam

as Nam Alan Ruck as Jimmy

as Jimmy Molly Shannon as Wanda

Where can I watch People We Meet on Vacation? Netflix The movie will be available to stream on Netflix on January 9, 2026.

