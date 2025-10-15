From Wicked watchers to The Summer I Turned Pretty stans.
11 Perfect Gifts For The Pop Culture-Obsessed
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Shopping for the pop culture lover in your life? Whether they’re still quoting Gilmore Girls, counting down to Wicked: For Good’s big-screen debut, or secretly wishing they could check into The White Lotus, these gifts are sure to earn you major points among fans.
Here are 11 perfect gift ideas for the person who always has the best taste in movies, music, and TV.
Homesick
Homesick Emerald City Candle
With notes of eucalyptus, fir needle, and orange plus added depth from patchouli and amber, this adorable candle will instantly transport them to Emerald City (no heel clacking required).
Amazon
Luke's Diner Glass Mug
Die-hard Gilmore Girls fans just get it. Their morning cup of joe will never be quite the same without this mug that looks like it came straight from Luke's Diner.
American Eagle
American Eagle x The Summer I Turned Pretty Hoodie
If they're desperately missing weekly episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty (us, too!), this hoodie can at the very least swarm them in the same coziness as their comfort TV show.
Amazon
The Complete Summer I Turned Pretty Trilogy (Deluxe Boxed Set)
The TSITP books are a must-read for anyone who loves light, romantic reads. Plus, if they adored the show but didn't get caught up in the differences between the books and on-screen scenes, they'll consider themselves a full-on fan once they finish this trilogy.
Furbish Studio
Furbish Studio Dressed Like A Daydream Needlepoint Pillow
We're obviously such massive Taylor Swift fans around here, so we just had to include this eye-catching pillow that was simply made for Swifties.
A24 Store
A24 Bubble Nalgene Water Bottle
If they tend to watch films like Lady Bird and Midsommar on repeat, any piece from the A24 Store is sure to be a hit. This sturdy water bottle boasts the studio's name without being too gimmicky, which we love.
Amazon
'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Counted Cross Stitch Kit
This cute cross stitch kit lets the pop culture fan in your life craft their very own bookmark inspired by The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the perfect activity for cozy season.
Amazon
The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook
If your giftee is still raving about Yellowstone (even if the finale was, well, the finale...) and they just so happen to be a total foodie, this cookbook strikes the perfect balance as a fun holiday gift.
Compartés
Compartés The White Lotus Chocolate Bar Gift Set
Oh, we're obsessed. This chocolate bar set centered around The White Lotus is perfect for any TV fiend.
Amazon
Just Juice The Summer I Turned Pretty Mini Perfume Set
Inspired by several familiar scenes throughout the series, this TSITP perfume set is simply so sweet. Each one is beachy, light, and floral to match the Cousins Beach vibes.
MOMA Design Store
Snoopy Cotton Canvas Tote Bag
Last but not least, if you don't know exactly which fandoms they're a part of, opting for a simple (yet still pop culture-driven) gift like this Snoopy tote is a great grab. Bonus points if they're a lover of music, since this lil' pup looks like he's about to put a record on.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.