The 7 Best Self-Care Products We Found On Amazon
If there's one routine that keeps me afloat, it's my health routine. Diet and skincare aside, I rely on a handful of high-quality products to help regulate my digestive system, supplement my daily vitamins, and aid in getting some really good sleep. But, high-quality products can come with a hefty price tag, which is why I'm so excited to stock up on my go-to's this Prime Day. Amazon's biggest sale of the year is packed with low-price deals, including these 7 health and wellness essentials I simply can't live without. Scroll on for why I love these finds and why you will, too!
Amazon
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder
$17, was $27
Though this highly-rated powder helps improve the health of my hair, skin, and nails, I find it particularly useful for maintaining the health of my joints. Since it's unflavored, it's so easy to incorporate into my daily routine – I've added it to my morning coffee, smoothies, and even pasta sauce. If you're looking to support the look and feel of your hair and nail growth, clear up your skin, and enhance the performance of your joints and ligaments, this 36% off pick is so worth snagging on Prime Day.
Amazon
Moon Juice Magnesi-Om Supplement
$31, was $44
If you, like me, have also fallen in love with the pure magic that is the Sleepy Girl Mocktail, this is the absolute best magnesium powder you can use for the recipe. It's a true multitasker, gently helping aid relaxation, brain health, and bowel regularity. Moon Juice's Magnesi-Om is fully vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and sugar-free, so it'll easily fit right into your nightly routine, no matter your diet!
Amazon
OLLY Extra Strength Sleep Gummy
Amazon
Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier
Amazon
Goli Ashwagandha & Vitamin D Gummy
Amazon
Orgain Organic Vegan Vanilla Protein Powder
$18, was $30
Starting my day off with a nice serving of protein is another amazing health hack I swear by. I feel fuller for longer, and simply powered up to tackle whatever the day hands me. I have bought this exact tub of Orgain powder approximately 8 times because the flavor is that good! It works well in smoothies and protein desserts alike, delivering 21 grams of protein in a single serving.
Amazon
Hilma Natural Gas & Bloating Relief
Shop our Amazon storefront for more amazing Prime Day deals on beauty, home, fashion, books, and more!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- I Tried The OG Urban Decay Naked Palette — Here's My Review After Not Using It For A Decade ›
- 8 Early Prime Day Deals For An Easy Home Decor Refresh Under $25 ›
- 11 Back To School Essentials For Surviving And Thriving In College ›
- Early Amazon Prime Day Book Deals Are In — Get Up To 60% Off ›
- 5 Amazon Shoes With Early Prime Day Prices You Can't Miss ›
- 8 Ultra-Reliable Beauty Products I Just Have To Stock Up On Every Prime Day ›
- I Found The Cutest Amazon Dresses To Shop This Prime Day ›
- The Best & Worst Parts Of Sober October, From Someone Who Did It For The First Time ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.