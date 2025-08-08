Between The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, The Buccaneers season 2, and My Life With The Walter Boys season 2, 2025 is the year of the love triangle — and Hallmark Channel is no exception. The channel's brand new 3-part series, Providence Falls, is perfect for romance fans AND period drama lovers. And we have the full scoop so you know exactly how to binge watch it this weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about the period drama Providence Falls, streaming on Hallmark+ now.

Where can I watch Providence Falls? The 3-part Providence Falls premiered on August 2, and you can watch it on Hallmark+ now!

What is Providence Falls on Hallmark? Hallmark Media Providence Falls is a 3-part event that aired on Hallmark Channel before going on Hallmark+ the next day. Each installment is about 90 minutes. Here's the lineup: Season 1, Episode 1 "Chance of a Lifetime" premiered on Hallmark August 2, 2025

What is Providence Falls about? Steffan Hill/Hallmark Media Based on the book series by Jude Deveraux and Tara Sheets, the story follows Liam O'Conner, who's tasked with helping Cora McLeod fall in love with Finn. There's just one problem: Liam and Cora were in love in a past life (despite the fact Cora was supposed to marry Finn in that life as well), and only Liam remembers. Cora feels connected to Liam in ways she can't understand, but with Liam's soul on the line, the stakes have never been higher. With the themes of fate, time travel, and complicated romance, this is definitely a show for Outlander fans!

Who's in the Providence Falls cast? Hallmark Media The Providence Falls cast has some of our favorite actors — in addition to JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who's producing! Katie Stevens as Cora

as Cora Lachlan Quarmby as Liam

as Liam Evan Roderick as Finn

as Finn Keegan Connor Tracy

Where is Providence Falls filmed? Reckless Pictures/Hallmark Media Providence Falls filmed in Vancouver, Canada and in Ireland from January through March 2025.

What is the best time to visit Providence Falls? Rafael Rodrigues/Unsplash Well, you can visit Providence Falls anytime thanks to the series and the books ;). But while the town might be fictional, Travel US News recommends visiting Providence, Rhode Island between June and November.

