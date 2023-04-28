Casey McQuiston’s “Red, White & Royal Blue” Is Getting The Red Carpet Treatment
Romance lovers, get excited. Casey McQuiston’s famed Red, White & Royal Blue is *finally* getting the royal treatment it deserves. The 2019 LGBT best-selling romance novel is coming to the big screen à la Amazonon August 11, and we’re already waiting with our popcorn! Here’s everything you need to know about the book’s impending film release.
What’s "Red, White & Royal Blue" about?
The novel centers around the character of Alex Claremont-Diaz, a first son of the United States, and his romantic relationship with Prince Henry, British royalty.
Who’s in the "Red, White & Royal Blue" cast?
The Kissing Booth actor Taylor Zakhar Perez will star as Alex alongside Nicholas Galitzine as the Prince Henry (which will certainly be a familiar role for the 2021 live-action Cinderella Prince Robert actor).
Additional cast announcements include Uma Thurman as POTUS Ellen Claremont (AKA Alex’s mom), and currently undisclosed roles for Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Ellie Bamber, Rachel Hilson, Clifton Collins Jr., Sharon D. Clarke, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Aneesh Sheth, Polo Morin, Ahmed Elhaj, and Thomas Flynn.
Is there a trailer for "Red, White & Royal Blue"?
We don't have a trailer yet, but there's plenty of behind-the-scenes moments via social media.
When does "Red, White & Royal Blue" come out?
The film will premiere on Amazon Prime video on August 11, 2023, and we’ve got our countdown SET.In the meantime, you can read Casey McQuinston’s original novel.
We cannot wait to see the cross-pond love story on our screens, but for now we’ll be rereading (and rereading) RWRB.
Photo Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video
