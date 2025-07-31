The "Romantic" First Look At Colleen Hoover's 'Regretting You' Is Bursting With Chemistry

Colleen Hoover (and her books) aren't afraid to make a statement. BookTok is still reeling from Verity, while the rest of the internet can't stop talking about the Reminders of Him cast. Hoover's newest adaptation, Regretting You, is just as gripping and emotional as all her other stories. The movie is based on the 2019 novel of the same name, and while It Ends With Us centers around romantic relationships, Regretting You is all about mother-daughter relationships and moving through grief.

And thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we have a first look at the movie!

Here's everything you need to know about Colleen Hoover's Regretting You movie, coming to theaters October 24, 2025.

What is the book Regretting You about? Regretting You follows Morgan Grant (played by Allison Williams), who put her dreams on hold years ago when she got pregnant with her daughter Clara (McKenna Grace). Their age gap mirrors the one we see we see between Lorelai and Rory in Gilmore Girls, but instead of the Gilmores' close bond, Morgan and Clara's relationship becomes more strained the older Clara gets — especially when Morgan's husband Chris (Scott Eastwood) passes away in a tragic accident, revealing a secret that could change Clara's life forever. While It Ends With Us is a production from Sony, Regretting You will be a Paramount Pictures flick. The cast is incredible and honestly, I'll always know Scott Eastwood as the guy from Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams" music video.

Where can I watch Regretting You? Jessica Miglio/Paramount, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly Regretting You comes out on October 24, and it's easily one of our most-anticipated movies for 2025!

Who's in the Regretting You cast? Jessica Miglio/Paramount, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly Regretting You will be directed by The Fault in Our Stars' Josh Boone and written by Susan McMartin, and the cast list is amazing! Here's the breakdown: Allison Williams as Morgan

as Morgan McKenna Grace as Clara

as Clara Dave Franco as Jonah

as Jonah Mason Thames as Miller

as Miller Willa Fitzgerald as Jenny

as Jenny Scott Eastwood as Chris

as Chris Sam Morelos

Clancy Brown

Ethan Samuel Costanilla

Who are the Regretting You characters? Jessica Miglio/Paramount, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly Regretting You has some pretty memorable characters: Morgan Grant : Clara's mother who wants to keep Clara from making the same mistakes she did.

: Clara's mother who wants to keep Clara from making the same mistakes she did. Clara Grant : Morgan's daughter who longs for independence.

: Morgan's daughter who longs for independence. Chris Grant : Morgan's husband and Clara's dad, who's involved in an accident that changes everything.

: Morgan's husband and Clara's dad, who's involved in an accident that changes everything. Miller Adams : Clara's friend...who she's technically not allowed to see.

: Clara's friend...who she's technically not allowed to see. Jonah Sullivan : an unexpected and comforting presence for Morgan.

: an unexpected and comforting presence for Morgan. Jenny Davidson : Morgan's sister

: Morgan's sister Lexie: Clara's BFF

Is Regretting You a spicy book? Jessica Miglio/Paramount, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly Regretting You definitely has less spice than Colleen Hoover's other books. In fact, this TikToker ranks it as her least-spicy book! Since the story focuses on Morgan and Clara, instead of a romantic relationship, this is a good pick for any readers who prefer less spicy books. But don't worry, romance fans. The movie will definitely still have plenty of tension and chemistry. I mean just look at these photos!

What's the message of Regretting You? Jessica Miglio/Paramount, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly Regretting You is all about life, which I know sounds like a huge message! But the story introduces us to an established family rather than two people who want to begin a family. Chris, Morgan, and Clara already have relationships with each other, and as time passes in the story, Regretting You shows us how circumstances can change, how overwhelming our emotions can feel, and how strong our family bonds can become. And there are plenty of romantic moments too.

What are the trigger warnings for Regretting You? Regretting You sees its character grapple with the reality of grief — over loss, broken relationships, and more. (There are some steamy scenes too, obviously). But the cast still had a good time on set, in thanks to Allison Williams. "I cannot resist the urge to punctuate these scenes with improv that can never end up in the movie because it's a PG-13 movie and I swear like a sailor," she tells EW. "But given that my only formal training is improv comedy, it's just sort of the crutch I rely on every once in a while, and when a scene has just kind of reached its end and we're all just standing there, I can't help myself." "One of the things that I like to do in my films, and [Regretting You director] Josh Boone likes to do also, is that it's just like real life where you have drama, but also there's comedy," producer Brunson Green adds. "There's laughs, right? When something bad happens, five seconds later, something funny in life happens. And I think that Josh has done such a great job of finding that balance." But there is still plenty of drama (and secrets) to be had with these characters, and a lot that's said without speaking a word. "I think that's always the hope in a scene, that there's a ton of stuff going on that's not being said, that you're just living and experiencing and hopefully revealing to the audience," Willa Fitzgerald says.

This post has been updated.