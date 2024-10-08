You Probably Missed This Nearly-Disastrous Moment From Rory's 16th Birthday
Happy birthday Rory Gilmore! Like the true Gilmore Girls fall gal she is, Rory's birthday is in the best autumn month: October. The bookworm would turn 40 today, and this milestone birthday had me thinking about Rory's 16th birthday. On a recent rewatch, I noticed one thing about the scene I'd never seen before: when Alexis leans over to blow out the candles on Rory's birthday cake, her boa almost catches on fire until Keiko Agena (who played Lane Kim on the series) saves it at the last moment!
What episode is Rory's 16th birthday?
In "Rory's Birthday Parties" (Gilmore Girls season 1, episode 6), Rory's turning 16 and both Lorelai and Emily have very different ideas of how they can celebrate. Emily and Richard throw Rory a posh get together, complete with all the Chilton students who don't actually like her, while Lor gathers the residents of Stars Hollow for a laidback party.
Sookie makes a delicious cake with Rory's face on it, and when Rory leans over the blow out the candles, there's a moment when her feather boa (and a bit of Alexis Bledel's hair) get a little too close to the fire. Good thing Keiko Agena swoops in to save the day!
This is one of my favorite Gilmore Girls episodes because it perfectly balances the zaniness of Stars Hollow (seen in Sookie's hilarious birthday cake) with something everyone can take part in, even if we can't visit Lorelai and Rory ;).
How old was Lorelai when Rory was 16?
Lorelai had Rory when she was 16 years old, so on Rory's 16th birthday, Lorelai is 32.
In what episode does Rory turn 17?
Since Rory's 16th birthday party is in season 1, her 17th birthday would be in season 2. We know that Lorelai and Max were supposed to get married at the end of summer, which means season 2, episode 3, "Red Light on the Wedding Night," in which Lorelai calls off the wedding, would take probably place around the end of August, while episode 10, "The Bracebridge Dinner," is around Christmastime. My guess is Rory's 17th birthday is around episode 6 or 7.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!