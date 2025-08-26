Kate Hudson's 'Running Point' Season 2 Is Officially Filming! Here's When To Expect New Episodes On Netflix.

March madness is starting early because Running Point season 2 is officially in production! The Netflix show, starring Kate Hudson and Brenda Song, follows Isla as she becomes the President of the Los Angeles Waves basketball team (AKA a very male-dominated workplace). But in true Kate Hudson fashion, she totally transforms the team — on and off the court. And season 2 promises to be no different.

Here's everything you need to know about Running Point season 2, coming to Netflix soon.

Will there be a Running Point season 2? Netflix Running Point season 2 is coming to Netflix, and even though we don't have an official release date yet, we can make a guess as to when new episodes will drop now that the cast is filming. Season 1 filmed in February 2024 ahead of its February 2025 release, and after the show was renewed in March of 2025, the cast just confirmed they're filming season 2 as of August 15. So we can expect new episodes during the summer of 2026! “We are so thrilled to be able to deliver a Season 2 of Running Point to the fans of the show," co-creator and executive producer Mindy Kaling said in a statement. "We still cannot believe the response from audiences — thank you to everyone who has watched! Thank you to our partners at Netflix, Warner Brothers, our star who brought this show to life, Kate Hudson, and of course Executive Producers Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis, without whom there would be no Running Point."

What is Running Point season 2 about? Netflix Running Point saw Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) take over as the President of the Los Angeles Waves basketball team. And after season 1 ended with the team losing the big game, Isla's fiancé Lev (Max Greenfield) moving to Minnesota, and Isla sharing a kiss with Coach Jay (Jay Ellis), there is a lot of ground the new episodes need to cover. Not to mention the fact Cam (Justin Theroux) ends up getting out of rehab and returning to the team at the very end of the season.

Who's in the Running Point cast? Netflix The Running Point cast has all your sitcom favorites, including: Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon: the Los Angeles Waves' new President.

as Isla Gordon: the Los Angeles Waves' new President. Drew Tarver as Sandy Gordon: Isla's younger half-brother and the Waves' CFO

as Sandy Gordon: Isla's younger half-brother and the Waves' CFO Scott MacArthur as Ness Gordon: Isla's big brother who serves as the Waves' general manager.

as Ness Gordon: Isla's big brother who serves as the Waves' general manager. Justin Theroux as Cam Gordon: Isla's other brother who was forced to step down as President.

as Cam Gordon: Isla's other brother who was forced to step down as President. Brenda Song as Ali Lee: Isla's BFF and chief of staff for the Los Angeles Waves.

as Ali Lee: Isla's BFF and chief of staff for the Los Angeles Waves. Jay Ellis as Coach Jay: LA Waves coach.

as Coach Jay: LA Waves coach. Max Greenfield as Lev: Isla's fiancé.

as Lev: Isla's fiancé. Fabrizio Guido as Jackie Moreno: the Gordons' recently-discovered younger half-brother.

as Jackie Moreno: the Gordons' recently-discovered younger half-brother. Chet Hanks as Travis Bugg: the Waves' point guard.

as Travis Bugg: the Waves' point guard. Toby Sandeman as Marcus Winfield: the star Waves player.

How many episodes are in Running Point season 2? Netflix We don't have an official episode count for season 2 yet, but considering season 1 had 10 episodes, it's safe to assume we'll get that number again. Here's the full episode list so far: Season 1, Episode 1 "Pilot" premiered on Netflix February 27, 2025 Season 1, Episode 2 "Joe Pesci" premiered on Netflix February 27, 2025 Season 1, Episode 3 "The Travis Bugg Affair" premiered on Netflix February 27, 2025 Season 1, Episode 4 "Doljanchi" premiered on Netflix February 27, 2025 Season 1, Episode 5 "Beshert" premiered on Netflix February 27, 2025 Season 1, Episode 6 "The Yips" premiered on Netflix February 27, 2025 Season 1, Episode 7 "A Special Place in Hell" premiered on Netflix February 27, 2025 Season 1, Episode 8 "The Streak" premiered on Netflix February 27, 2025 Season 1, Episode 9 "The Playoffs" premiered on Netflix February 27, 2025 Season 1, Episode 10 "Game Seven" premiered on Netflix February 27, 2025

Where is Running Point filmed? Netflix The show is filmed on location in LA — but the outside of the stadium was actually shot in Glasgow in Scotland!

Is Running Point based on Jeanie Buss? Netflix Yes, Running Point is inspired by Jeanie Buss, executive producer of the show and real-life owner and President of the LA Lakers. “Jeanie is such an iconic figure, a legend in basketball, and her journey as a woman leading a major sports franchise was both inspiring and ripe for storytelling,” Mindy Kaling said in an interview with Netflix. “We feel so lucky that she’s an executive producer on this show, so she could watch every cut and tell us if anything felt false.” But Jeanie said she loved working on the show as much as the team loved working with her. “There’s so many things that have happened that it’s hard to understand when you’re on the outside,” she told Netflix, saying it helped to be a voice in the process of bringing the show to life. "Trying to explain the mechanics of how the league works, how the egos are involved, and agents, and all the things that can trip you up.”

