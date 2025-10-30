'Scream 7' Trailer: Neve Campbell & Courteney Cox Are Back!

Scream 6 was one of the hottest movies of 2023, and we've been looking forward to Scream 7 since the credits started rolling! Even though we won't see Melissa Barrera return, I'm super excited to see Neve Campbell return as Sidney Prescott — and in addition to Friends star Courteney Cox stepping back into Gale Weathers' shoes, we'll also be seeing a beloved Yellowstone universe star taking on a brand new role.

Keep reading for the latest Scream 7 news — and everything you need to know about the cast.

What is Scream 7 about? A new Ghostface is on the scene — and this time, he's after Sidney Prescott's daughter. Now Sidney has to find a way to protect her town, and her family, before it's too late.

When is Scream 7 coming out? Paramount Pictures Scream 7 will hit theaters on February 27, 2026. This is an unexpectedly perfect release date because nothing sends a shiver down my spine like winter (and Ghostface of course).

Is Sidney going to be in Scream 7? Paramount Pictures Yes, Sidney Prescott will be in Scream 7! “Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!” franchise lead Neve Campbell says on Instagram. “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the ‘Scream’ movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.” The actress was not involved in Scream 6 due to salary inequity. "As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to ‘Scream,'" she told Variety ahead of the sixth movie's release. "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

Who's in the Scream 7 cast? Paramount Pictures The Scream 7 cast includes: Neve Campbell

Courteney Cox

Isabel May

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Mason Gooding

Anna Camp

Joel McHale

Mckenna Grace

Michelle Randolph

Jimmy Tatro

Asa Germann

Celeste O’Connor

Sam Rechner

Ethan Embry

Tim Simons

Mark Consuelos

Will Sam and Tara be in Scream 7? Brownie Harris/Paramount Pictures No, we won't see Sam or Tara in Scream 7. Melissa Barrera was fired from the franchise after talking about the Israel and Palestine conflict, and Jenna Ortega announced her departure shortly after.

Is there going to be Scream 7? Paramount Pictures Yes, Scream 7 is officially happening! After Scream 6 (which was released in March 2023) became the highest-grossing movie of the whole franchise, a sequel was announced in August of that year. Kevin Williamson, writer for the original 1996 Scream, will direct.

