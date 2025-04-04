When I'm not searching for outfit ideas, I'm usually browsing the many beauty Substack newsletters I'm subscribed to. But nothing will ever beat all the goodies I typically find during Sephora's Savings Event. It's one of the few times I'm able to score big on lip oils, niacinamide serums, and curly hair products without spending over $300. Plus, the perks of being an Insider, VIB or Rouge member are SO worth it.

Keep scrolling to find the best beauty skincare, makeup, hair and nail picks from Sephora's Savings Event!

When does the Sephora Savings Event start? Sephora Starting today, Insiders who are a part of Sephora's loyalty program will get a chance to score big on their favorite items. It's free, so you can join today! Here's the full dates for the sale: Rouge : 04/04 — 04/14 (spend $1000/year)

: 04/04 — 04/14 (spend $1000/year) VIB : 04/08 — 04/14 (spend $350/year

: 04/08 — 04/14 (spend $350/year Insider: 04/08 — 04/14 (free tier)

How much can I save per tier? Sephora Depending on your Insider tier, you can save up to 30! Rouge : 20% off

: 20% off VIB : 15% off

: 15% off Insiders : 10% off

: 10% off Sephora Collection: 30% off

What code should I use at checkout? Sephora Don't forget to use the code SAVEMORE when you're ready to checkout!

The Best Skincare Buys From Sephora's Sale Sephora

Dieux Deliverance Antioxidant & Niacinamide Serum If you've been dealing with hormonal acne that's left you with inflamed skin or dark spots, we know how frustrating that can be. But you don't have to suffer in silence with skincare like Dieux's Deliverance Antioxidant & Niacinamide Serum exists. Not only does it treat the aforementioned concerns, but it's also good for minimizing pores and treating uneven skin tone!

Sephora KORA Organics Milky Mushroom Ultra-Hydrating Mask I like my skincare like I love my coffee alternatives — full of mushrooms! Even if you have oily or combination skin, hydration's still a good area to focus on. We love recommend KORA Organics' Milky Mushroom Ultra-Hydrating Mask because it targets dry areas while providing a healthy dose of Vitamin C!

Sephora Tower 28 Beauty S.O.S Daily Rescue Facial Spray We love Tower 28 Beauty's S.O.S. Daily Rescue Facial Spray so much that we wrote about it in 2023! It feels like a toner and serum in a bottle because it immediately soothes any allergic reactions we may having. Itchy skin due to pesky breakouts? You'll want to use this. Red or splotchy skin that's triggered by an allergic reaction? This spray won't let you down.

Birthday Cake Sephora Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm Juicy lips are always in, but we know it's hard to narrow down what to invest in. We prefer Summer Friday's Lip Butter Balm because you're able to choose from various shades and your lips will be protected from painful cracks that may pop up throughout the day.

Sephora The INKEY List Caffeine De-puffing + Dark Circle Eye Cream Eye creams are our life savers even if we haven't had a rough night! It's unfair, but everyone starts losing the collagen underneath their eyes at a point which makes dark circles rear their head. To combat that, use The INKEY List's Caffeine De-puffing + Dark Circle formula!

Berry Sephora LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask If you want extra pillow-soft & kissable lips, we suggest using LANEIGE's Lip Sleeping Mask. Formulated without parabens, your pout will remain hydrated and protected with every use of this. It's so good that it's been ranked as a "community favorite" on Sephora!

Sephora innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask We're sharing innisfree's Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask with our combination skin girlies in mind. Though all skin types can use it, we know having dry & oily areas on your face can be tough to conquer. But this mask contains ingredients like AHA that help stabilize your skin's oil production and it also acts as a natural exfoliant.

Sephora Topicals Faded Under Eye Brightening & Clearing Eye Masks Did you really think we were rushing past your under eye care? We're serious about it and want you to feel your best, so we're sharing Topicals Faded Under Eye Brightening & Clearing Eye Masks. They may be cute to look at, but they also have plumping and hydrating properties that will make you look well-rested.

The Best Makeup Buys From Sephora's Sale Universal/Translucent Sephora Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder We love e.l.f.'s Power Grip Primer, but we know everyone isn't a fan of it's "sticky" feel. To get the same makeup base that it provides, try applying Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder before you put on your foundation or skin tint! It feels like a face balm, but dries down to a hydrating, matte finish that makes your makeup stay in place.

Deep 1 Sephora Ami Colé Skin-Enhancing Tinted Moisturizer Don't let the "lack" of shade options scare you away because Ami Colé's Skin-Enhancing Tinted Moisturizer is spot-on with its shade-matching. The colors are spot-on and they offer a natural finish that's skin-like.

2N Maple Sephora Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free Matte SPF 30 If you want to keep the matte party going, Laura Mercier's Tinted Moisturizer has an oil-free and matte version that oily skin will appreciate. It has SPF in it and won't clog your pores like some foundations do. P.S. It's light coverage, so you may want to follow up with concealer or a loose powder that matches your complexion.

Playtint Sephora Benefit Benetint Liquid Lip + Cheek Blush Stain Lip and cheek blush stains aren't new, but Benefit's version makes us feel like it is. It's long-wearing formula stays in place all day and won't dry your lips out. Did we mention it's also smudge and transfer-proof?

Sephora Huda Beauty Easy Bake Blurring Loose Setting Powder Our favorite loose setting powder has to be Huda Beauty's Easy Bake Blurring product. It's non-Comedogenic (goodbye pore-clogging ingredients) and light-weight, so you don't need a lot. Pro Tip: After pressing your beauty sponge into it, blow off some of the excess product for a flawless look. You can also tap some of the product on the back of your hand to help avoid unnecessary creasing under your eyes.

Sephora ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starr On 'Til Dawn Setting Spray We haven't tested if ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starr's On 'Til Dawn Setting Spray is waterproof yet, but we do swear by how long-lasting it is. We're also fond of it being vegan and cruelty-free because that matters too!

Burst Sephora MILK MAKEUP Cooling Water Jelly Tint Lip + Cheek Stain Are we being biased about lip and cheek stains? You can say that, but we'll share why. In a world where it's easy to be heavy-handed with a powder, liquid or cream blush, we're all about using products that make our makeup routine easier.

The Best Haircare Buys From Sephora's Sale Sephora T3 SinglePass Curl X 1.25" Ceramic Barrel Curl In the market for a new curling iron that you don't have to fight tooth and nail with? You'll love T3's Single Pass design! Created with all hair types in mind, it's sleek and has an extra-long barrel that'll fit around your hair without burning it.

Sephora Gisou Honey Gloss Ceramide Therapy Hair Mask Every time we see honey in a product, we know it's going to give us the hydration we need! In this case, Gisou's Gloss Ceramide Therapy Hair Mask contains properties that strengthen your hair while adding shine to it.

Sephora Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil Oils shouldn't weigh your hair down and Olaplex knows this. Their bonding formula gives you the healthiest shine while combatting frizz and heat damage which probably explains why it's so popular!

Sephora Fenty Beauty by Rihanna The Comeback Kid Repair Hair Treatment Sometimes your hair needs extra attention and we know just the product you need: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna's The Comeback Kid Repair Hair Treatment! It helps undo the effects of heat damage, chemical and color styles while helping to restore your hair to it's former glory.

Sephora K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Peptide Prep Detox Shampoo Speaking of color-treated hair, you often need specialized shampoo to maintain your new style and the health of your hair. That's where K18's Biomimetic Hairscience Peptide Prep Detox Shampoo steps into the picture. It may remove product buildup and an excess of oil production (sebum), but it doesn't strip your hair!

Sephora BREAD BEAUTY SUPPLY Hair Foam: Curl Defining Mousse Those with curly hair can use mousse and that's something BREAD BEAUTY SUPPLY is aware of. Their foaming lotion is incredibly soft and helps to repair your hair each time you apply it.

The Best Nail Care Buys From Sephora's Sale Sephora Glamnetic Press-On Nail Kit You know how we feel about press-on nails, but we have to say Glamnetic holds a special place in our hearts. You could be a minimalist or maximalist girl, but there's sure to be designs that fit your personal aesthetic.

Sephora Glamnetic Brush-On Nail Glue Glamnetic also has a bruch-on nail glue that makes applying press-on nails super easy. You won't have to worry about applying to much glue because the brush picks up the perfect amount that will coat your nails so you apply whatever designs you have on-hand.

Sephora Soft Services Theraplush "Hold" Overnight Retinol Hand Cream Don't skip taking care of your hands the way you do your face or hair! Soft Services' warm gourmands Retinol Hand Cream helps keep your appendages nice and supple while also making sure your cuticles look taken care of.

Sephora L'Occitane Strengthening Shea Nail and Cuticle Oil If smelling warm & spicy scents that aren't food makes you quiver in disgust, try applying L'Occitane's Strengthening Shea Nail and Cuticle Oil to your hands. It has shea, apricot, and sweet almond oil in it to help replenish any lost moisture which is possible if you use your hands a lot!

We can't wait to see what you snag during Sephora's Savings Event!

