Um, Shailene Woodley & Lucas Bravo Just Hard Launched Their Relationship With A PDA-Filled Stroll

Lucas Bravo and Shailene Woodley are getting cozy. The duo surprised everyone when they were spotted on a walk in Paris on March 23 (in complementary outfits no less), and they weren't able to keep their hands off each other as they made their way around the Saint-Germain-des-Prés district (a district near the Seine).

Here's what we know about Shailene Woodley & Lucas Bravo's relationship.

Lucas Bravo and Shailene Woodley got cozy on their Paris outing. There weren't really rumblings of a relationship between Lucas Bravo and Shailene Woodley until they stepped out together for their walk and the Brit + Co group chat was as surprised as the rest of the internet! Shailene wore a green sweater, gray cargo pants, and a black coat, while Lucas opted for a green sweater, black pants, a leather jacket, and a beanie. The ultimate cozy outfits if you ask me. The couple were holding hands, and Lucas slung an arm around Shailene as they made their way around the city. Well, now I'm wondering if Lucas was the mystery man Shailene was seen with in New York last summer. A source told People that the Big Little Lies actress and her date were "all smiles" throughout the night, and that they were "in great spirits, engaged in conversation together and were seen eating burrata and a platter of dips and had wine on the table."

Fans of both actors were overjoyed that they were spotted together, tweeting all kinds of hearts and exclamation points. "Acccckkkkkk omg!!!! Lucas Bravo and Shailene Woodley!! new hollywood couple alert!!!" one X user said, while another referenced one of Lucas' onscreen girlfriends from Emily in Paris saying, "Omg!!!! Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo are dating! Lucas finally found his Camille in real life."

Shailene Woodley also recently opened up about ex Aaron Rodgers. Shailene Woodley has always her love life low-key, especially since ending her engagement with Aaron Rodgers in 2022. "I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry," she said in an interview with Outside magazine. "It was not right. But it was beautiful." And after mentioning "a really awful, traumatic thing happen in early 2022" (which is around the time they called it quits), she said, “I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy. I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment.” “Empathy kind of kept me in this loop of feeling everything for everyone," she said of what she referred to as a "toxic situation."

