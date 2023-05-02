9 Simple Nail Ideas For Spring
If you're all about soft glow makeup like our girl Ashley Tisdale, then you'll love these low-key manicures. As much as we love florals, polka dots, and psychedelic designs, sometimes less is more. If you need some inspo for your next mani appointment, keep reading for the perfect simple nail ideas to compliment your inner clean girl aesthetic.
In the Clouds
Give your natural nails a little extra glitz with some wispy clouds and either a coat of lightly sparkled nail polish or a matte topcoat, depending on what you're feeling.
Au Naturale
If you want a classic, refined look, these are the nails for you. A square, or an almond shape, caters really well to the natural nail, and a nude polish with a slightly pearlescent or shiny topcoat is the perfect way to elevate a subtle color.
A Hint of Color
Add a touch of your favorite color with this adorable and ultra-modern mani! Stick to a neutral, or go for a bold cobalt.
Celestial
So, you can’t totally give up on your fun nails – that's okay! This is the perfect way to weave in design whilst accentuating your natural nails. And if you’re into a little embellishment, pop on some tiny crystals, sparkles, or pearls for some extra glam.
Small But Mighty
Add some graphic designs for something that's both barely-there and eye-catching. Feeling French? Use an extra, thin line of polish to accentuate your natural nails. Double it up for a fun, chic look that works year-round.
Gradient
Gradient nails look natural when you stick to a nude or baby pink base and fade it into white, but you can also feel free to use your favorite color, too! This is definitely a refined take on the TikTok famous trend.
Abstract
These are the perfect summer nails for people who love a simple look. The best part is that they don’t have to be perfect — they’re just supposed to be fun!
Flower Power
À la Miranda Priestly: “Florals for spring? Groundbreaking.” But TBH, these floral nails might be the perfect excuse to channel your inner flower-lover just in time for the spring season.
Walking Artwork
Simple nail ideas don't have to be boring or serious. They can actually be a lot of fun! Case in point: these doodles.
Two-Toned
A French mani that uses two tones of the same color? Chef's kiss.
