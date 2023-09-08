10 Iconic Spice Girls Costumes To Wear This Halloween
Iconic Spice Girls Costumes You Probably Already Own
Image via Vinnie Zuffante / Stringer
At the 1997 Billboard Music Awards, the Spice Girls went all sequins, a trend that is back and better than ever in 2023! That means you'll have no problem finding items like a silver sequin tankandblue sequin blazer. While an embellished blouse might require a little DIY on your part, tying it into a crop top makes it even more recognizable.
Image via Vinnie Zuffante / Stringer
For the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards, the Spice Girls went all out with the red, white, and blue, and this is one Spice Girls costume that is super easy to recreate. You probably already own items like a black mini, which can definitely be worn post-spooky season (hello black wedding guest dresses!) but a leopard-print shirt and American Flag Bustiercan also be used for other costumes.
Image via Getty Images / Staff
Overall, these Spice Girl costumes are pretty easy, but this one really takes the cake! All you need to recreate this pic is a Union Jack flag, which makes it great for those days you find out about a Halloween party 30 minutes before it starts.
Image via Vinnie Zuffante / Stringer
If you're not really into the glitz and glam of '90s pop, there is definitely still a Spice Girls group outfit your friends can rock. Case in point: these black and red picks that the gals wore to the MTV Europe Awards in 2000. A black leather skirt, and red leather suit will be the easiest to fine — except for a black tank (you'll just need red fabric paint for the details!).
Image via Vinnie Zuffante / Stringer
Are you a friend group that loves to match outfits? Then this white suit Spice Girls costume (which they wore to the premiere of Spice World) will be perfect for you. Even though they're all in white, the fun comes in with different pairs of pants like joggers, slim trousers, and wide-leg pants, and with all their own shoes.
Image via Amazon
We can't talk about Spice World without bringing up this iconic image. From pink mini dresses to lacy slips to metallic tops and pants, you really can't go wrong — especially if you do the iconic pose! (Bonus points if you wear platform sneakers to your Halloween bash).
Spice Girls Costumes From Music Videos
Remember when we said "Wannabe" is on a loop in our heads? That makes the music video the perfect Spice Girls group costume in our opinion. Every single outfit, including the blue cargo pants and the lime green tank, is very laidback but still very modern.
Bring all-black to the party with LBD's and corset tops, but don't forget to add some personal flair, like the Spice Girls do with red boots and blue gloves! Multiple colors, patterns, and accessories will keep this group costume from looking one-dimensional.
If you're somewhere that will be chilly by the time October 31 rolls around (lucky ducks!) then consider these 'fits from the "2 Become 1" music video. They feature coats and jackets that will provide you with a little bit of warmth, and also remind us of Mary Kate and Ashley's Winning London for some reason? We'd recommend checking out all your local thrift stores — you're bound to find some jackets with personality!
Wanting a Spice Girls costume that's a little bit spookier? (It is Halloween, after all). Opt for these edgy outfits that feature lace, darker eyeshadow, and netted shrugs.
