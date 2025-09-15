10 Must-Try Fall Snacks To Buy From Sprouts This Season

Fall snacks just seem to hit different. Everything tastes better with a little cinnamon, pumpkin, or apple spice, especially once the temps start to drop and nesting season truly begins. Sprouts is fully leaning into the autumnal vibes with tons of sweet treats and savory bites that celebrate the best flavors, and we are so here for it.

Ahead, 10 must-try fall snacks from Sprouts you definitely need to add to your list before fall ends!

Sprouts Sprouts Old Fashioned Apple Pie Snaps These small shortbread cookies have a bit of apple pie flavoring to them, so it's basically like you're eating two fall desserts at once. They'd be especially tasty alongside some hot coffee or tea!

Sprouts Chocolove Pumpkin Spice Bites Sweet tooths are going to want to pick this fall snack up! Filled with a pumpkin-spiced creme, these milk chocolate bites are great for small doses of seasonal flavor without giving you total sugar overload.

Sprouts Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies Crisp and perfectly crunchy, these pumpkin cookies from Tate's Bake Shop are also dotted with plenty of white chocolate chips for added decadence. Grab a pack for your next fall movie night or potluck gathering and watch them disappear in an instant.

Sprouts Clio Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt Bars These Greek yogurt bars get the pumpkin spice treatment before they're dripped in chocolate for some nice crunch. The best part? They're sweet, but still deliver 8 grams of protein per serving.

Sprouts Sprouts Pumpkin Cream Cheese Spread Sprouts' in-house brand cooked up so many great pumpkin-y finds for this fall, including this smooth and creamy pumpkin cream cheese that you'll want to slather on everything, from bagels to toast.

Sprouts Immaculate Baking Company Organic Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls Pumpkin rolls are one of our favorite things to bake up on chilly fall mornings. If you want to save yourself some time and effort on a lazy Saturday, opt for this pack of five delicious rolls, naturally flavored with pumpkin!

Sprouts Bobo's Pumpkin Spice Oat Bites These oat bites are the perfect fall snack to bring on the go, plus you can feel good eatin' on them since they're entirely plant-based, dairy-free, gluten-free, and chockfull of whole grains (17 grams, to be exact).

Sprouts Seven Sundays Maple Sea Salt Sunflower Grain Free Cereal If you're not too big on pumpkin but still want to indulge in some fall flavors, maple makes a great equally-festive alternative. This grain-free cereal from Seven Sundays will definitely give you a dose of the season!

Sprouts Simple Mills Almond Flour Pumpkin Muffin & Bread Mix Any gluten-free eater is going to be obsessed with this pumpkin muffin and bread mix from the moment they try it. Made with almond flour, it's certifiably safe to eat, but more importantly, it tastes immaculate. You can find it at Sprouts now!

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more delicious grocery finds from Sprouts, Aldi, Trader Joe's, and more!

This post has been updated.