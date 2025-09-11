Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Oh, yum!

9 Must-Try Fall Snacks To Buy From Sprouts This Season

​Sprouts Fall Snacks
Sprouts
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserSep 11, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Fall snacks just seem to hit different. Everything tastes better with a little cinnamon, pumpkin, or apple spice, especially once the temps start to drop and nesting season truly begins. Sprouts is fully leaning into the autumnal vibes with tons of sweet treats and savory bites that celebrate the best flavors, and we are so here for it.

Ahead, 9 must-try fall snacks from Sprouts you definitely need to add to your list before fall ends!

Sprouts Old Fashioned Apple Pie Snaps

Sprouts

Sprouts Old Fashioned Apple Pie Snaps

These small shortbread cookies have a bit of apple pie flavoring to them, so it's basically like you're eating two fall desserts at once. They'd be especially tasty alongside some hot coffee or tea!

Sprouts Herb Stuffing Kettle Potato Chips

Sprouts

Sprouts Herb Stuffing Kettle Potato Chips

These seem super similar to Trader Joe's Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips since they're heavy on the herbs. Not that we're complaining, though.

Chocolove Pumpkin Spice Bites

Sprouts

Chocolove Pumpkin Spice Bites

Sweet tooths are going to want to pick this fall snack up! Filled with a pumpkin-spiced creme, these milk chocolate bites are great for small doses of seasonal flavor without giving you total sugar overload.

Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Sprouts

Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Crisp and perfectly crunchy, these pumpkin cookies from Tate's Bake Shop are also dotted with plenty of white chocolate chips for added decadence. Grab a pack for your next fall movie night or potluck gathering and watch them disappear in an instant.

Clio Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt Bars

Sprouts

Clio Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt Bars

These Greek yogurt bars get the pumpkin spice treatment before they're dripped in chocolate for some nice crunch. The best part? They're sweet, but still deliver 8 grams of protein per serving.

Sprouts Pumpkin Cream Cheese Spread

Sprouts

Sprouts Pumpkin Cream Cheese Spread

Sprouts' in-house brand cooked up so many great pumpkin-y finds for this fall, including this smooth and creamy pumpkin cream cheese that you'll want to slather on everything, from bagels to toast.

Immaculate Baking Company Organic Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls

Sprouts

Immaculate Baking Company Organic Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls

Pumpkin rolls are one of our favorite things to bake up on chilly fall mornings. If you want to save yourself some time and effort on a lazy Saturday, opt for this pack of five delicious rolls, naturally flavored with pumpkin!

Bobo's Pumpkin Spice Oat Bites

Sprouts

Bobo's Pumpkin Spice Oat Bites

These oat bites are the perfect fall snack to bring on the go, plus you can feel good eatin' on them since they're entirely plant-based, dairy-free, gluten-free, and chockfull of whole grains (17 grams, to be exact).

Seven Sundays Maple Sea Salt Sunflower Grain Free Cereal

Sprouts

Seven Sundays Maple Sea Salt Sunflower Grain Free Cereal

If you're not too big on pumpkin but still want to indulge in some fall flavors, maple makes a great equally-festive alternative. This grain-free cereal from Seven Sundays will definitely give you a dose of the season!

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more delicious grocery finds from Sprouts, Aldi, Trader Joe's, and more!

This post has been updated.

food newsgrocery shoppingpumpkin spicefall foodsnackssproutsfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3, Episode 10 recap
TV

Yeah, 'TSITP' Just Proved Belly's Been In Love With Conrad This Whole Time

sydney sweeney the houesmaid
Movies

'The Housemaid' First Look: See Sydney Sweeney & Amanda Seyfried's "Twisty" Thriller

shaun white and nina dobrev breakup
Celebrity Couples

Shaun White & Nina Dobrev Have Called Off Their Engagement

the summer i turned pretty season finale
TV

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Finale: Everything You Need To Know

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit